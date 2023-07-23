Sydney
Sydney Flight Simulator

  1. Two boys in a flight simulator
    Photography Supplied/Sydney Flight Simulator
  2. Family in a flight simulator
    Photograph Suppled/ Sydney Flight Simulator
Buy ticket
Have your Top Gun moment without needing to leave the ground

This aviation company is offering seat upgrades that are even better than first class. How is that possible, you may ask? Well, chuck your pilot hat on and head straight to the cockpit, because it's time for take-off. At Sydney Flight Simulator you control the adventure, right down to which country you’re (virtually) jetting off to. The simulator is modelled off an Airbus A320, and it looks pretty bloody realistic.

Anyone at any age can have a go at take-off and landing, and enjoy the views of any location of your choosing for 20 minutes. If you want to upgrade your experience, you can opt for longer packages that let you visit more cities and learn about going on autopilot and other fancy flying features. 

If you reckon you’ve got what it takes, you can show off your pilot skills to your friends and family – each package includes entry for up to 5 people, and all of you can have a go in the captain’s seat (or sit back and enjoy the views if that’s more your style). To top off the experience, you’ll get a snazzy photo with a pilot’s hat and uniform in the cockpit. All the business class snaps on Instagram won’t hold a candle to your captain photo flying over the Himalayas. No biggie. 

For information and to book, head here.

After more entertainment? Here are our picks of the best activities to do in Sydney (bonus — they're free!).

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
251 Elizabeth St
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Price:
From $99
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8:30am-7pm; Sat-Sun 10am-7pm
