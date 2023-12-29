Time Out says

While the rest of the city is squashing like sardines on the sand at Bondi Beach, you could be cooling off courtside at one of the final basketball games of the NBL24 season. You only have three more chances to see our very own two-time reigning champions, the Sydney Kings, play on their home turf at Qudos Bank Arena in 2023. The Kings are currently sitting in second place on the NBL24 ladder – right behind rivals Melbourne United – so you’ll really want to get'cha head in the game and get down to one of these super summer games.

The NBL has cemented itself as one of the fastest growing sporting leagues in Australia and the hype is only escalating as we pass the halfway point of the season. Last year, the Sydney Kings smashed the NBL’s all-time record for most consecutive road wins with 17 straight victories. Our hometown heroes also attracted the most fans ever in a single season at Qudos Bank Arena and ended the NBL23 on a major high by shattering the single-game attendance record – the third-biggest crowd ever to attend a basketball game in Australia – to claim the club’s fifth NBL title overall.

Now the question on everyone's mind is whether the Kings will make history and become the first team to complete a championship threepeat. The next three games will be pivotal in deciding their fate.

Fan favourites including Jaylen Adams from the Atlanta Hawks and Denzel Valentine from the Chicago Bulls will take the court with the Sydney Kings on Sunday, December 10 at 4pm, when they play South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The Kings have re-signed Santa Claus for a Christmas clash against NSW rivals, the Illawarra Hawks on December 25 at 7.30pm. They’ll then take on the Cairns Taipans on December 29 at 7.30pm in round 13.

You can get tickets to watch the Sydney Kings play in the NBL24 season here.

