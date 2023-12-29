Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sydney Kings NBL 2024 season

  • Things to do, Sports
  • Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park
  1. Sydney Kings player doing a slam dunk
    Photograph: Getty Images
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Sydney Kings team
    Photograph: Getty Images
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Can the Sydney Kings become the first team to complete a championship threepeat?

While the rest of the city is squashing like sardines on the sand at Bondi Beach, you could be cooling off courtside at one of the final basketball games of the NBL24 season. You only have three more chances to see our very own two-time reigning champions, the Sydney Kings, play on their home turf at Qudos Bank Arena in 2023. The Kings are currently sitting in second place on the NBL24 ladder – right behind rivals Melbourne United – so you’ll really want to get'cha head in the game and get down to one of these super summer games.

The NBL has cemented itself as one of the fastest growing sporting leagues in Australia and the hype is only escalating as we pass the halfway point of the season. Last year, the Sydney Kings smashed the NBL’s all-time record for most consecutive road wins with 17 straight victories. Our hometown heroes also attracted the most fans ever in a single season at Qudos Bank Arena and ended the NBL23 on a major high by shattering the single-game attendance record – the third-biggest crowd ever to attend a basketball game in Australia – to claim the club’s fifth NBL title overall. 

Now the question on everyone's mind is whether the Kings will make history and become the first team to complete a championship threepeat. The next three games will be pivotal in deciding their fate.

Fan favourites including Jaylen Adams from the Atlanta Hawks and Denzel Valentine from the Chicago Bulls will take the court with the Sydney Kings on Sunday, December 10 at 4pm, when they play South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The Kings have re-signed Santa Claus for a Christmas clash against NSW rivals, the Illawarra Hawks on December 25 at 7.30pm. They’ll then take on the Cairns Taipans on December 29 at 7.30pm in round 13.

You can get tickets to watch the Sydney Kings play in the NBL24 season here.

RECOMMENDED:

An outdoor beach cinema with beds instead of seats is popping up in Sydney this summer

These are the best Christmas events and festive things to do in 2023

Australia's summer of tennis hits off in Sydney with the mixed international United Cup tournament

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Event website:
www.sydneykings.com/schedule?season=35847
Address:
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney
2127
Price:
From $20 per adult
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.