Manly has been crowned the seventh best beach in the world by the Tripadvisor community

This year has put quite a spotlight on NSW beaches – in Sydney and beyond. Back in January, Bondi was crowned as the best beach in the world for people watching by Lonely Planet; Jimmy’s Beach (near Newcastle) was given the crown for the beach in Australia with the calmest waters); and The Farm (just south of Sydney) was named the second best beach in Australia by Tourism Australia's official beach ambassador. Now, Tripadvisor has revealed their list of the top ten beaches in the world, and Manly has come in at number seven.

While locals love Manly for its delightfully easy access to Norma’s, Tripadvisor highlighted some other major drawcards: gentle waves for surfing, shark-safe and lifeguarded swimming areas, and close proximity to “shops, cafes and more”. They’re not wrong, but we’re keen to make a case for the beaches nearby: with Shelly Beach (and its resident Boathouse) particular favourites of the Time Out team.

Photograph: Destination NSW | Manly Beach

The other beaches on Tripadvisor’s Travellers Choice Awards top ten list include Portugal’s Praia da Falésia, which made the number one, Italy’s Spiaggia dei Conigli, and La Concha Beach in San Sebastian (Spain). But Manly is the only beach from Oceania that found its way onto the list. The Travellers Choice lists are compiled based on travellers' experience, awarded to the destinations that receive a high volume of 'above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period'. Of 8 million listings, fewer than one per cent of listings are featured. Manly, congratulations.

You can read the full list of the world's best beaches according to the Tripadvisor community over here, and if the descriptions of Italian shores have got you hankering for a taste of European summer, try these spots around Sydney that we think do a great job at coming close.

Want to round-out your day on the beach with an excellent dinner? These are the best restaurants in Manly.

