Sydney Made Art & Design Markets

  • Things to do, Markets
  • Sydney Town Hall, Sydney
  1. The inside of the Sydney Made Art & Design Markets at Town Hall
    Photograph: Supplied/Emma Silwanis
  2. People picking up ceramic products at Sydney Made Art & Design Markets at Town Hall
    Photograph: Supplied/Emma Silwanis
  3. The ornate backdrop at Town Hall at Sydney Made Art & Design Markets at Town Hall
    Photograph: Supplied/Emma Silwanis
This all Sydney-made art market is coming on July 16

Is there anything more Sydney than a bunch of Sydneysiders gathered together in the ornate heart of Town Hall perusing art and design products hand-crafted by Sydney locals? 

Maybe, but probably not. 

If you’re interested in sinking your teeth into this Sydney-heavy sandwich, we suggest you make a firm note of Saturday, July 16 right about now – because that’s the day that Sydney market institution, Sydney Made Art & Design Markets, is making a triumphant return after a hefty two and a half years out of the picture. 

This one-day only mega market will be showcasing a curated variety of 76 makers and designers from across the Sydney region, with punters able to peruse photography, slow fashion, natural skincare, ceramics, jewellery, stationery and art pieces, amongst many other varied and curious treasures. 

Our good ol’ Town Hall will be filled with live music acts throughout the day, and entry is simply a gold coin donation, which will go towards supporting an entirely volunteer-run community event. 

You can stay up to date with all the happenings with the Sydney Made Art & Design Markets on their Facebook.

Craving more market action? Check out our list of the best markets in Sydney that happen all year-round.

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/events/736127261062870
Address:
Sydney Town Hall
483 George St
Sydney
2000
Cross street:
Druitt St
Transport:
Nearby stations: Town Hall Station (City Rail)
Price:
Gold coin donation
Opening hours:
10am-5pm

Dates and times

