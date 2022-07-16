Time Out says

This all Sydney-made art market is coming on July 16

Is there anything more Sydney than a bunch of Sydneysiders gathered together in the ornate heart of Town Hall perusing art and design products hand-crafted by Sydney locals?

Maybe, but probably not.

If you’re interested in sinking your teeth into this Sydney-heavy sandwich, we suggest you make a firm note of Saturday, July 16 right about now – because that’s the day that Sydney market institution, Sydney Made Art & Design Markets, is making a triumphant return after a hefty two and a half years out of the picture.

This one-day only mega market will be showcasing a curated variety of 76 makers and designers from across the Sydney region, with punters able to peruse photography, slow fashion, natural skincare, ceramics, jewellery, stationery and art pieces, amongst many other varied and curious treasures.

Our good ol’ Town Hall will be filled with live music acts throughout the day, and entry is simply a gold coin donation, which will go towards supporting an entirely volunteer-run community event.

You can stay up to date with all the happenings with the Sydney Made Art & Design Markets on their Facebook.

