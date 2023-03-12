Time Out says

If you’ve ever cherished a secret wish to swim naked with a whole lot of other naked people in Sydney Harbour – it turns out that a) you’re not alone, and b) you actually can do exactly that. Enter: Sydney Skinny.

After three long years away, the world’s biggest open-water skinny dip race is making an almighty splash back in Sydney’s waterways, and this year – they’re going for a world record. Coming in hot on Sunday, March 12, this huge nude swim event has been making waves since 2013, with this year’s rendition set to include a 900-metre swim for the more adventurous, and a 300 -etre swim for those who want to get involved, but aren’t so fussed on diving into the deeper depths of Sydney Harbour in their birthday suits.

Rest assured though, this event is seriously private – no spectators are allowed, and it's ticketed, meaning that the only folks who’ll see you in your most natural state are those also in their most natural of states.

The swim will take off from Cobbler’s Beach, one of Sydney’s best nudist beaches, and will run through the secluded waterways of a national park, meaning your privacy will be protected throughout. Plus, you’ll be fully clothed on land, and covered by water and/or a sarong when you’re in the thick of it, meaning that this daring escapade can be done on your terms, no matter what.

Also, safety is a big deal for this harbour swim. On the day, the whole naked crew will be accompanied by the Maroubra Life Saving Team, while there will also be extra precaution drone technology deployed to ensure that no toothy fish are lurking below or ahead.

You can also choose the wave time you want to go through, to help prevent you getting kicked in the face by any other thrill-seekers splashing around before you. The day's festivities run from 6am to 4pm. Also, just note: it'll cost you $75.

Bare (ha) in mind that you won’t be stripping down for nothing. Skinny Swim supports charity Skin Check Champions in their fight against skin cancer – the very same charity that summoned New York photographer Spencer Tunick to Bondi Beach for a massive nude photoshoot of naked Aussies last year. This year's event will be centered on skin checking, sun protection and skin cancer awareness. With one Australian dying of skin cancer every five hours, and two out of three Aussies battling the disease every year, the need for more conversation is paramount.

At the end of the day, this thrilling day out is all about inclusivity, safety and freedom. If you're still not sure, just remember – every person there is just as nervous as you are.

Keen? You can sign yourself up for a nude splash right here.