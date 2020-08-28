The best nudist beaches in Sydney
Who needs swimmers? Swap your bathing suit for your birthday suit at one of Sydney’s clothing-optional beaches
Not that anyone has too many clothes on when they strut into the surf, but there's something undeniably liberating about a dip in the sea wearing nothing at all. And it just so happens that there are several beautiful Sydney beaches where you can go skinny dipping without scandalising other sun-seekers or risking the wrath of the po-po!
If you’d rather leave a little more to the imagination, take a look at our guide to beaches in Sydney, and take note of the best secret beaches for when you want your sunbaking to be a little more secluded.
Keen to stay clothed and dry? Check out these walks near the city or perhaps these awesome day hikes just out of town.
Nudist beaches in Sydney
1. Cobblers Beach
This little cove close to Middle Head is well known for skinny-dipping and snorkelling. You'll be nestled safely in bushland and gazing out across the glorious foreshore toward Dobroyd Head.
2. Lady Jane Beach
This short stretch of sand, also known as Little Bay Beach, is one for exhibitionists (mostly male), since tourists on boats often like to gawp as they make their way toward South Head. It's clothing optional, but most patrons are keen to keep it as natural as possible.
3. Obelisk Beach
Located just off Middle Head, Obelisk is a little nude pocket renowned for its tranquility. It's a decent hike down the stairs to this little salty nudist haven, but it's worth it for the gorgeous views of Camp Cove, Parsley, Watsons Bay and Vaucluse in the distance.
4. Little Congwong Beach
While not officially a spot for nude fun in the sun, this relatively secluded beach in La Perouse looking out over Bare Island attracts a lot of clothing optional swimmers. If you want to show off your fancy new cozzies, follow the walking track to its big brother, Congwong Beach, who prefers his visitors clothed.
5. Werrong Beach
Located about an hour south of Sydney, Werrong is a truly secluded spot for naturists. The trade-off for the epic remoteness of the spot is the 2km walk to the sand, so you'll want to be dressed in walking shoes at the very least. It's also important to note that rips and rocks make this a challenging beach for swimming.
Seek out salty baths
The best ocean pools in Sydney
When you can’t choose between the beach and a swimming pool, these rocky swimming spots have the best of both worlds.