Sydney St Patrick's Day Festival

Whether you've got Gaelic heritage or are just in it for a good time, St Patrick's Day is a perfect excuse to celebrate – and this year the Rocks is once again set to be the epicentre of the Irish-inspired merrimaking in honour of the March 17 holiday.

On Sunday, March 20, Irish pride will take over the historic precinct in the form of free family-friendly activities, markets, toe-tapping live music and world-class Irish dance performances.

Due to current restrictions, the usual parade will not be going ahead this year, but there are plenty more ways to take advantage of the fact that Sydney is one of the few cities in the world able to enjoy a St Patrick’s Day celebration in 2021. There will be more activities than you can shake a shamrock at for the whole family to enjoy along Tallawolladah Lawn in front of the MCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) and further along the Quay at Bligh & Barney Reserve. First Fleet Park will also be over 18 only and restricted on a first come basis.

Fiddle-de-dee, you can also turn your timeline green with the photo opportunities scattered around the lawn outside the MCA including giant Irish hats, Irish harps and green post boxes, or find your name on the shamrock wall.

Of course, the pubs and restaurants that have been serving visitors to the Rocks for years will be pouring Guinness too. The Rocks is home to Australia's oldest Irish pub, the Mercantile Hotel, which will be keeping the tubthumping spirit alive (check out it's website to skip the queue and pre-book tickets).

With all the public transport options available, including the newly opened light rail, getting to the Rocks is easier than ever before. So put on your favourite green accessory, leave the car at home, and visit the Rocks for a high-spirited St Patrick's Day celebration.

