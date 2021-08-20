Potts Point and Elizabeth Bay are home to some of the best examples of Art Deco apartment blocks in Australia

There are few folks as clued up on the Art Deco movement as historian and author Peter Sheridan. A prominent member of the Art Deco and Modernism Society of Australia, he’s a font of all knowledge on the architectural style. “There is something so vibrant and hopeful about Art Deco,” he says. “It emerged at the end of the First World War and flowered during the Depression, yet it embraced modernity and the machine age, looking forward to a brighter future.”

Sydney is known for famous opera houses and skyscraping eyesores, but for beautiful examples of Art Deco architecture, not so much. Yet, if you know where to look, there are some of the world's most extraordinary examples of the form right here in the Harbour City. In his new book, Sydney Art Deco & Modernist Walks, Sheridan describes a self-guided tour of the harbourside suburbs of Potts Point and Elizabeth Bay, which he argues deserves special recognition for their architectural riches. “They’re home to some 75 Art Deco plus 30 Modernist buildings that make this precinct a national treasure,” Sheridan says. “It should be recognised and protected so that these buildings can continue to be enjoyed by Sydneysiders and tourists forever.”

You can grab a copy at all good bookshops, or online. Till your copy arrives, here are a few of Sheridan's favourite examples to whet your appetite.

Birtley Towers, 8 Birtley Pl, Elizabeth Bay

Birtley Towers in Elizabeth Bay is considered one of the high points of Art Deco residential architecture in Australia | Photograph: Supplied/Peter Sheridan

This nine-storey Art Deco-style residential apartment building is an adaptation of the American skyscraper. It was the largest apartment block in Australia when completed in 1934, and the first to go up after the Depression eased. The building is home to 54 apartments across nine floors, with 14 car spaces. Designed by Emil Sodersten, Birtley Towers, with its grand 'port cochère' and imposing harbour aspect, is considered one of the high points of Art Deco residential architecture in Australia.

17 Wylde St, Potts Point

The curved facade of 17 Wylde St in Potts Point | Photograph: Supplied/Peter Sheridan

Designed by Aaron Bolot and completed in 1950, 17 Wylde Street was unique for its time. Not giving the building a name was a big deal, as was its pioneering Community Cooperative title (an early form of strata title). It was one of the first curved buildings in Sydney, graciously filling an awkward corner site. The east and north-facing facade of glass windows in horizontal bands provide not only stunning harbour panoramas, but also plenty of natural light. Each apartment was designed for easy access, flow and comfort. The seamless integration of curves and horizontal elements make this building a landmark in the area and a fitting transition from Art Deco to the Modernist era.

The Winston, Potts Point

This building in the modern functional style is possibly named after Winston Churchill | Photograph: Supplied/Peter Sheridan

This nine-storey building in the modern functional style is possibly named after Winston Churchill, the famous wartime British Prime Minister. Housing 49 apartments, curved windows at the corners of the building add a touch of elegance. The curved, protruding central bank of windowed balconies are a nice touch too, as are the blue feature tiles in the vertical brick elements.

Adereham Hall, Elizabeth Bay

The Art deco facade of Adereham Hall in Elizabeth Bay | Photograph: Supplied/Peter Sheridan

Sitting on the edge of Macleay Reserve and nicknamed ‘Gotham City’ by locals, Adereham Hall is a nine-storey, 35-metre-high concrete apartment block completed in 1934 and a prominent feature of the local skyline. It originally had 25 apartments and is a classic example of the early Art Deco style, with sharp geometric and angular contours and significant decorative motifs including sunbursts and parallel lines.

Ashdown, Elizabeth Bay

The facade of the Ashdown building in Elizabeth Bay | Photograph: Supplied/Peter Sheridan

Completed in 1938, Ashdown is a splendid example of European Modernism or Functionalist Art Deco. It exhibits a bold curved bay at the front, planar wall surfaces, metal framed windows in horizontal bands and a flat roof. The two entrances on the side of the building have awnings and flanking elements which are delicately curved and the simple white colour scheme is still chic and elegant today. With no lift, the climb to the top floors is a challenge.

The Metro/Minerva Theatre, Potts Point

The stunning curved facade of The Metro/Minerva Theatre in Potts Point | Photograph: Supplied/Peter Sheridan

The theatre has long been assocaited with the nightlife of Kings Cross and Sydney’s stage and screen world.The architect was Bruce Dellit, who also designed the Anzac War Memorial in Hyde Park. But after he fell ill, a more modest version of his design was completed in 1939 by architect firm Crick and Furse. It was a live theatre until 1952, when it was converted into a cinema. The musical Hair ran there for two years from 1969. It’s arguably the best remaining commercial example of the Inter-War Art Deco Functionalist style in Australia.

Macleay Regis, Potts Point

The grand entrance of the Art Deco building the Macleay Regis in Potts Point | Photograph: Supplied/Peter Sheridan

One of the last of the grand Art Deco apartment blocks, completed just before the start of the World War II in 1939, Macleay Regis had a New York-style and catered for a wealthy clientele, with 87 apartments and a penthouse. It contained all the modern conveniences, such as centralised refrigeration and hot water, elevators, and a kitchen to supply meals to residents. It also included a live-in concierge, a maid service and an internal telephone system that connected occupants to the pharmacy, cobbler, hairdresser and florist located in the small shops located at street level.