Tamarama Beach

Just around the corner from the bronzed bodies and bustle of Bondi is this pretty spread of sand. It's long been known as 'Glamarama' by locals, a cheeky reference to the many pretty locals who tend to dot the sands on any given day. Tama is a good choice for those who want to avoid being overrun by families and children while they sunbathe, and it's also popular for large groups who want to have a barbecue or picnic – the grassy area up the back has plenty of covered kiosks for eating, and there's also a café on site. Tamarama is also a key locale for the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition. Getting into the water? Be careful for the rips, which can be intense, especially on the western edge of the beach.

