The Ayurvedic Woman: Everyday Rituals for Inner Radiance

This one-day retreat will examine the ancient science of Ayurveda – a traditional medicine system that uses principles of food, movement and lifestyle

If you’re curious about Ayurveda – the traditional medicine practice that translates to mean knowledge of life – but aren’t ready to commit to a trip to India to immerse yourself in its principles, this is a good place to start. For one day only, the women behind Paddington-based fitness studio Flow Athletic, Ayurvedic skin care brand Ashaya and holistic health service Alchemy of Ayurveda will join forces to host a series of workshops designed to harness the science of Ayurveda for wellbeing and balance.

The day-long retreat will provide women with a deep dive into the ancient practice – examining how Ayurvedic principles can be used to help us live in harmony with our bodies. Designed specifically for women, the retreat will shine a light on how the principles of Ayurveda can be harnessed to balance mood, energy, appetite, hormones and libido. After a dosha diagnosis which will help you work with food and movement in ways that support your personal body type, you’ll be led through a series of workshops and practices – nourished throughout the day with Ayurvedic food from Ojas Ayurveda. Guests can also expect to gain a deeper understanding of their menstrual cycle through the lens of ancient wisdom, and develop a toolkit of personalised rituals to use forever.

Early bird tickets cost $212.02, and include two practical knowledge workshops, two yoga and breathwork practices led by author, yoga teacher and Flow Athletic co-founder Kate Kendall, Ayurvedic food throughout the day and a guided Ayurvedic facial. Plus, you’ll receive a gift bag packed with Ayurvedic-inspired treats, valued at $200. You can learn more and reserve a place over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox. 

Winnie Stubbs
Winnie Stubbs

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ayurvedic-woman-everyday-rituals-for-inner-radiance-day-retreat-tickets-871516498307?aff=oddtdtcreator
Flow Athletic
Level 1
134 Oxford Street
Paddington
Sydney
2021
From $212.02
10am - 5pm

