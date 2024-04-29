The best things to do on the Central Coast this May

If you want to prove you can handle the heat, and a regular meal doused in sriracha is just another weeknight dinner for you, then listen up. A Chilli festival is blazing into town and it's set to be the hottest day on the Central Coast. Entry is free to this red-hot fiesta, and you can choose between a tough line-up of chilli-infused foods or just sign up to the chilli eating competition for a full feed. If you're just there to support a pal, plenty of non-chilli offerings will be available with food trucks serving up spice-free food, wine and beer. Keep yourself entertained by browsing the many market stalls or settle in and enjoy the live music. Head to Memorial Park on May 19 for this chilli-centric event.