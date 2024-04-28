This beautiful stretch of coastline just north of Sydney is so much more than the small beach towns it's known for

Just ninety minutes north of Sydney, the Central Coast is one of the most popular weekend getaway destinations for Sydneysiders looking for an escape – and for very good reason. The traditional land of the Darkinjung people, this stunning stretch of coastline and hinterland is so much more than the laid back beach towns it's known for. Home to the Bouddi National Park and 80km of stunning coastline, the Central Coast has a name for its natural beauty, and has recently received a global award for the work it does in preserving it. The tourism industry in the area is dedicated to celebrating sustainability – so expect eco-certified marine tours as standard, beautiful eco-luxe accommodation options, and enough organic eateries to keep you in spirulina all weekend long.



Read on for our ultimate guide to this charming, unpretentious, future-forward region – then jump on the train and you’ll be there in moments.

