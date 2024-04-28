Sydney
Beachcomber Resort
Photograph: Supplied | Beachcomber Resort

Your ultimate guide to the Central Coast

This beautiful stretch of coastline just north of Sydney is so much more than the small beach towns it's known for

Avril Treasure
Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Avril Treasure
&
Winnie Stubbs
Just ninety minutes north of Sydney, the Central Coast is one of the most popular weekend getaway destinations for Sydneysiders looking for an escape – and for very good reason. The traditional land of the Darkinjung people, this stunning stretch of coastline and hinterland is so much more than the laid back beach towns it's known for. Home to the Bouddi National Park and 80km of stunning coastline, the Central Coast has a name for its natural beauty, and has recently received a global award for the work it does in preserving it. The tourism industry in the area is dedicated to celebrating sustainability – so expect eco-certified marine tours as standard, beautiful eco-luxe accommodation options, and enough organic eateries to keep you in spirulina all weekend long.

Read on for our ultimate guide to this charming, unpretentious, future-forward region – then jump on the train and you’ll be there in moments.

Your ultimate guide to the Central Coast

Getting there
Photograph: Supplied | Transport for NSW

Getting there

Just a ninety minute drive from Sydney (and under two hours on the train), getting to the Central Coast couldn't be easier. I arrived by train on a Friday evening in late summer, and don't think there's a more magical way to switch into weekend mode than chugging along the waterside railway that runs from Central straight out of the city, along the banks of the Hawksebury that sparkles gold in the evening sun.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Stay
Photograph: Supplied | Airbnb | Palm Pavillion

Stay

For a waterside escape with everything you need (spacious rooms, excellent food, flowing drinks) on tap, head to The Beachcomber Hotel and Resort: a recently refurbished hotel looking out across Budgewoi Lake. The 84-room hotel is home to a palm-fringed 20-metre lap pool, regular waterside yoga classes and multiple dining options, including a sprawling waterfront restaurant.

For something super cosy, book a tiny house or cabin from Tiny Away or Into The Wild Escapes; both of which have a host of adorable, remote stays to choose from.

If you like the alfresco life, camping options in the area are abundant, and Simple Pleasures Camping Co offers a magical experience that’s hard to beat. Set deep within the prehistoric Glenworth Valley, you’ll find yurt tents fringed with fairy lights, kitted out with tasteful Turkish rugs, comfy beds and USB charging points; it’s camping, but without the discomfort.

As with many destinations in NSW, finding an Airbnb in the Central Coast area is joyously simple: with everything from modern beach houses to rustic cottages to sprawling open-air pavillions available to rent our as your base. Of all the beautiful houses you can call home during your time in the Central Coast, none are quite as remarkable as Pretty Beach House; an award-winning eco-luxe stay, hidden amongst the bushland on the spectacular Bouddi Peninsula.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Eat
Photograph: Tom Antcliff

Eat

In terms of Central Coast eats and drinks, the question really is: how much time do you have? Over the last few years, more and more hot restaurants and cafés have been popping up all along the coast – ones good enough to rival those in the Big Smoke. But, of course, we have our favourites.

For a cracking brekky and coffee, stroll on over to Green Tangerine, home to a colourful mural and hearty breakfasts that will keep you going in the surf. While you’re in Long Jetty, swing by Burnt Honey Bakery for gorgeous cakes and fresh sourdough loaves (and yes, a focaccia pizza and Portuguese tart). If the sun’s shining, you can't beat a leisurely lunch at The Cowrie, Terrigal’s long-standing fine diner boasting lush hinterland and sparkling ocean views, or Saddles Mount White – a gorgeous indoor-outdoor eatery on a beautiful 28-acre estate. For delicious Southeast Asian plates and a fun vibe, beeline it to The Lucky Bee in Ettalong Beach.

If you’re wanting to impress your date, Osteria il Coccia – where produce is exclusively cooked over flames and the dining room channels relaxed coastal elegance with a nod to Tuscany – more than delivers. If Middle Eastern fare is your thing, head to Little Miss Mezza, or if you're in the mood for something more old-school, book a table at Cecilias: a charming family-run restaurant in Toowoon Bay. Feel like fresh seafood? Head to Woy Woy Fishermen's Wharf for a ripper feast and water views. And if you’re looking for a place to watch the sunset with mates, enjoy a cold beer and a slice of salty pizza, The Beachie is the spot.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Do
Photpgraph: Supplied | Jeremy Shaw | Destination NSW

Do

The Central Coast is home to 41 beaches, and you could easily while away a week surfing, snorkelling and sunning yourself on these stunning stretches of sand without want for anything more. If you’re keen to diversify your holiday hit list, head into the hinterland, where you’ll find magical farm stays and quaint villages, with a thriving creative scene best explored through a grassroots Makers Trail that’s been built by the community. 

Glenworth Valley is perhaps the most well-known in-land destination in the Central Coast region, and the vast stretch of forest is home to activities to suit every taste. From abseiling to quad biking to axe throwing, you can do it all here – but we opted for the less extreme option, and were guided on a journey through the rainforest on some of the 200+ horses that call Glenworth Valley home. 

In the mood for a coastal activity that doesn’t involve getting wet? On the shores of Mooney Mooney Mooney creek, you’ll find Broken Bay Pearl Farm – the only operating pearl farm in New South Wales. Here, you can jump aboard a boat and learn the secrets of pearling, before spending time in the pearl grading room learning how pearls are graded, and (if you’re me) developing an all-consuming desire to be dripping in pearl-studded jewellery.

For what is arguably the most magical experience in the region, head to Firescreek Botanical Winery – a uniquely creative natural winery located in a quiet, sun-soaked valley. Co-owner and chief winemaker Nadia O'Connell spends her days tending to the organic gardens, and creating small batches of unfathomably delicious botanical wine; with flavours ranging from elderberry, cinnamon and orange to rose petal and apple. We booked the signature chocolate and wine tasting, and lost the morning suspended in the dappled embrace of the valley, getting slowly, gently intoxicated on floral wine, handmade chocolate and the bucolic, timeless charm of the tree-shrouded setting.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
