A guide to eating and drinking on the Central Coast

While incorrigible city slickers feel like they’ve left Sydney as soon as they hit the upper north shore, you haven’t technically left the city until you’re on the motorway. From here, just after you cross over the Mooney Mooney Bridge, it’s well worth taking a detour off the freeway to Mount White where you’ll find Saddles, a beautiful country town bakery and restaurant channeling some Americana ranch vibes. Here you’ll find still-warm sourdough loaves, flaky sausage rolls with housemade tomato sauce, and one of best (and fanciest) meat pies we’ve ever had, packed out with rich, slow-cooked beef hunks and button mushrooms. No expense has been spared on the fitout here – there are sprawling marble tables, a custom-built lake, an old-school pianola and a grand sandstone-lined fireplace. In a nod the the name, you’ll find several intricate leather-bound horse saddles that double as bar chairs. Add in a mini larder selling local cheeses, freshly picked organic veggies, a dog-friendly deck and a mini gardening shop, and you’ve got a day-trip destination well worth hitting the motorway for.
The dining scene across the Central Coast is really hitting its stride, with a bunch of restaurants and cafés changing what locals and visitors can expect from the region. Thanks to some seriously talented young chefs, excellent refurbs and creative spaces, there are restaurants and cafés in Long Jetty, Avoca, Terrigal and Woy Woy that are well worth a road trip. Whether you’re looking for delicious baked goods, a long seafood lunch or a date-night dinner, Time Out has hit the road exploring the Central Coast – and here are our recommendations for where to eat and drink.