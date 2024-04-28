A guide to eating and drinking on the Central Coast

If you’re after one of the best BLATs on the Central Coast then Green Tangerine needs to be on your map. The classic breakfast sandwich may be simple, but this corner bakery café does a ripper version, packed with a housebaked, not-too-sweet brioche bun, bacon that’s equal parts crisp and soft, loads of avo mash, garlicky aioli and slices of fresh tomato. In fact, all of the breakfast sandos here are great, courtesy of all the different kinds of bread (baps, brioche and thick cut loaf slices), which each acts as a vehicle for capturing runny egg, oozy cheese and baked beans. Coffee comes by the way of Little Marionette in Sydney, and is served by staff members with seriously big smiles. Green Tangerine was one of the first cafés to help earn Long Jetty its ‘Newtown of the Central Coast’ status. Moreover, it has cemented itself as a must-visit in its own right thanks to excellent and tasty bakery offerings. Read more here.