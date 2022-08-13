Time Out says

This hidden burlesque parlour in Kings Cross is jazzing things up with a risqué take on bottomless brunch

Have you ever been sipping your way through a bottomless brunch and thought to yourself “hmm, need more showgirls”? Or waited all day to see a show and wondered what it would be like if you could go some placewhere they lock out the daylight and get right down to popping of bottles and shaking of tassels during the day? Step right this way.

The Bamboozle Room is serving up a fresh combo with risqué vintage flavour with the Burlesque Bruncheon. This hidden gem in Kings Cross is a reliable stop-in for dinner and a show in an immersive environment with glamorous and hilarious burlesque performances, and now they’re marrying that luxury with the informality of brunch. It's entertainment with your meal, not a meal with your show.

The standard brunch ticket comes with three courses including dessert, and the options to go bottomless include either flowing bubbles or bottomless beverages from the house selection of beer, cider, wine and spirits. Naturally, there are vegetarian and gluten free options available and vegan or other special dietary needs can be catered for with a little notice.

Four performers of the highest calibre will keep you entertained as they exude femininity and humour. Brunchers can expect to be delighted by Sydney’s most masterful burlesque artists such as Natalya Alessi, Eva Devore, Bunni Lambada, Sweet Clementine, Ginger Foxx and the Speakeasy Singer (aka Nicolajayne Campbell).

From the sparkling in your glass to the sparkles on stage, the Burlesque Bruncheon is a casual yet chic dining experience that will leave your tummy full and your spirit light. If you’re looking for a daytime activity with a grown up edge for your next group outing or date, Bamboozle’s the word.

The Burlesque Bruncheon is every second Saturday of the month from 12.30pm. Tickets start at $120 including a three course brunch, and $150 with bottomless bubbles.

