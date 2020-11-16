See live tease performances and historical costumes at this interactive experience

Take a wander down a Chippendale side-street hemmed by heritage terrace facades and you can escape to a glitzy past. Part-exhibition and part-live cabaret, the Burlesque Museum is back on at Kensington Street Studios after a string of sold-out shows, transforming a multi-storey cottage into a vaudevillian playhouse.

Created by Porcelain Alice and Memphis Mae, two burlesque maidens adept in channelling the glamour of yesteryear with a spicy modern twist, this interactive experience takes you through the history of burlesque in Australia one tassel/merkin at a time, with historic costumes and pieces on display as a crop of Sydney’s best performers tease and tantalise.

The feathers will be ruffled over two weeks on Friday and Saturday nights, between November 20-21 and 27-28, with an opening night on Thursday, November 19.

Spots are strictly limited for this physically distanced affair. Choose an early or late session (6.30pm or 9pm) and make it an all-round hot and spicy evening with dinner nearby at one of Spice Alley’s eateries. Mekong on Kensington Street has curated a banquet menu for all patrons, which you can add on for $69 a head when you purchase your tickets. Or carry on the vintage feels and get your juniper jollies with a tipple at Kensington Street’s Gin Lane. Get your tickets for the Burlesque Museum for $45 a pop here.

