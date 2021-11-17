A free natural wine party with more than 20 pét-nats on the pour

Great (and terrifying) news, everyone! The Dolphin Hotel's infamous wine mixer is back and this time around, there are more than 20 pét-nats on the pour. Better still, entry is totally free. You'll be able to taste for free, buy by the glass, and see what speaks to you for an afternoon tipple with unimpeachable creds. It’s the wine festival without the price tag or the all-day commitment, which IYKYK can start as a classy affair but quickly descend into madness by the time the sun goes down and a hangover from hell the next day.

Curated by Shun Eto, fresh off the floor of the brand new Menzies Bar at Shellhouse, a list of fizzy winners has been selected and will be available on the 'Big List of Wines by the Glass' – available all day – so you can try something that you might not usually go for and expand your horizons, man!

Amongst those on the list, an exciting first pour from Dolphin DJ Charlie Chux, the man who turned from spinning tracks to crushing grapes at Acid Wines. His first release, enigmatically named 'Moonlight', is a winemaking project between Charlie O’Brien (aka Chux) and Simon Jones of Orange's Active Wine, made with organic and biodynamic grapes from some of Australia’s most respected growers. Expect superb purity and oodles of character.

Other big natty names confirmed for the pét-nat party are Jauma, Clo, Trutta, Sassafrass, Petit Vanguard, Konpira Maru, Hughes & Hughes, Das Juice, Latta Vino and a whole bunch more.