The winter solstice is no ordinary night. Celebrated for millennia, this longest (and often coldest) night of the year is heavy with solar magic and contemplative pagan energy, with the need to mark this momentous annual occasion one felt by people everywhere – both today, and a thousand years ago. In 2022 Sydney, the winter solstice falls on Tuesday June 21 and, in time-worn tradition, it will not pass our city by without ample celebrations. Sydneytown is looking at a week-long, after-dark party filled with light, music and art that's set to saturate 17 venues all over our city.

Pretty magical, if you ask us.

Hospo operator Solotel will be hosting a six-day solstice celebration that has been coined ‘‘The Longest Night’ from June 21 to June 26, with mysterious light installations, incredible and varied live music sets, and many art and film viewings popping up all the way from Kings Cross to Parramatta. Winter-worshippers can expect to party in the presence of over 200 artists and collaborators, with music headliners featuring the likes of Yolanda Be Cool and the German-based Set Mo, Lotic. On top of the vast array of musical acts set to play Sydney’s stages afterdark, pop-up art installations will take over the National Art School, Queer Screen will be holding short-film screenings, and all participating bars will be illuminated with a bespoke amber light for the week, a cosiness reminiscent of candlelight on a snowy night.

You know, very solstice.

So, grab your self, your gang and your mum and get ready to see slam poetry and comedy at the Erko, attend a queer party at the Darlo, dance to deep techo at the Kings Cross Hotel and geeze at an art show at the Paddo Inn – along with a whole heap of glittering more.

The Longest Night is on from Tuesday 21 to Sunday 26 June, and comes with a mix of both free and ticketed events. You can learn all the good news and book yourself in by clicking right here.

