Timeout

The Makers and Shakers Christmas Gift Market

  • Things to do, Markets
  • White Bay Cruise Terminal, Rozelle
  1. A woman arranges her colourful wares at a stall
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. A picture of the hustle and bustle at the Makers and Shakers market
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. A flower stall at the Makers and Shakers Market
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. A woman poses with her stall at the Makers and Shakers Market
    Photograph: Supplied
Get your Christmas gifts sorted early at this special market celebrating local makers

The much-adored Makers and Shakers Market is back with a Christmas gift twist this weekend– and if you love a good market, you won't want to miss it. 

Inside the White Bay Cruise Terminal in Rozelle from November 19 to November 20, you will find a plethora of local makers who value the where, who and how of their products – keeping quality high and always sourcing local. Whether you’re looking to pick up some home-grown treasures or just after a gourmet snack, one of the 100 handmade stalls on offer is sure to satisfy. 

Stallholders for this weekend include the nostalgic Australiana themed memorabilia and homewares of Outer Island, the voluptuously vibrant ceramics of Voluptuary Ceramics, sustainable fashion – of the likes of refugee-run The Social Outfit, and a variety of interactive workshops, including soy candle making and a flower kit session with Blume Flower School

On the snack front, you’ll find sweets by the unique Filipino makers at Donut Papi, simple but fabulous cheese toasties by Mister Toast and coffee from Coffee on Cue, as well as apple pie liqueur from Marrickville’s Mobius Distillery Co. and crisp tinnies from Rozelle’s very own White Bay Beer Co

Doors open from 10am-5pm, and entry is $5 for adults and $2 for kids. Plus, there's free parking. You heard it here first. 

You can buy tickets here

Want more? Check out the best things to do in Sydney this weekend

Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
themakersandshakers.com.au/
Address:
White Bay Cruise Terminal
2041
James Craig Rd
Rozelle
Sydney
2039
Price:
$2-$5
Opening hours:
10am-5pm

Dates and times

