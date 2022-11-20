Time Out says

The much-adored Makers and Shakers Market is back with a Christmas gift twist this weekend– and if you love a good market, you won't want to miss it.

Inside the White Bay Cruise Terminal in Rozelle from November 19 to November 20, you will find a plethora of local makers who value the where, who and how of their products – keeping quality high and always sourcing local. Whether you’re looking to pick up some home-grown treasures or just after a gourmet snack, one of the 100 handmade stalls on offer is sure to satisfy.

Stallholders for this weekend include the nostalgic Australiana themed memorabilia and homewares of Outer Island, the voluptuously vibrant ceramics of Voluptuary Ceramics, sustainable fashion – of the likes of refugee-run The Social Outfit, and a variety of interactive workshops, including soy candle making and a flower kit session with Blume Flower School.

On the snack front, you’ll find sweets by the unique Filipino makers at Donut Papi, simple but fabulous cheese toasties by Mister Toast and coffee from Coffee on Cue, as well as apple pie liqueur from Marrickville’s Mobius Distillery Co. and crisp tinnies from Rozelle’s very own White Bay Beer Co.

Doors open from 10am-5pm, and entry is $5 for adults and $2 for kids. Plus, there's free parking. You heard it here first.

You can buy tickets here.

