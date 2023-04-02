Time Out says

The much-adored Makers and Shakers Market is back – and if you love a good market rummage, you won't want to miss it.

Inside the White Bay Cruise Terminal in Rozelle from April 1 to April 2, you will find a plethora of local makers who value the where, who and how of their products – keeping quality high and always sourcing local. Whether you’re looking to pick up some home-grown treasures or just after a gourmet snack, one of the 120 plus handmade stalls on offer is sure to satisfy.

Stallholders for this weekend include the voluptuously vibrant ceramics of Voluptuary Ceramics, cute Sydney-specific drawings by EmmaJane Illustration, handcrafted natural perfumes by Amacyn and jewellery made from recycled precious metals and natural gemstones by Alana Douvros Jewellery. You'll also get to join a variety of interactive workshops, including a flower session with Blume Flower School.

On the snack front, you’ll find authentic birria tacos by Senor Toro, donuts by the zesty Filipino makers at Donut Papi, NYC-style bagels by Brooklyn Boy Bagels, and coffee from Coffee on Cue, as well as apple pie liqueur from Marrickville’s Mobius Distillery Co. and crisp tinnies from Rozelle’s very own White Bay Beer Co.

Doors open from 10am-4pm, and entry is $5 for adults and $2 for kids. Plus, there's free parking. You heard it here first.

You can buy tickets here.

