Timeout

The Other Art Fair

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • The Cutaway, Barangaroo
  1. People laughing in a huge ball pit
    Photograph: Supplied/ The Other Art Fair
  2. Birds eye view of exhibition
    Photograph: Supplied/ The Other Art Fair
  3. People laughing while browsing art works
    Photograph: Supplied/ The Other Art Fair
  4. People laughing in front of artworks
    Photograph: Supplied/ The Other Art Fair
  5. A group of three people are admiring big colourful art installations
    Photograph: Anton Rehrl/The Other Art Fair
Time Out says

Pick up wildly unique art from emerging artists, dance to DJs, eat street food and get a fine art tattoo

Between May 11 and 14, explore extraordinary art, meet emerging artists and raise a glass (or two) to curious encounters, as the Other Art Fair returns to Sydney for its inaugural autumn edition. This four-day fair invites you to enjoy unexpected performances, immersive experiences, art giveaways – and, if you're brave enough, you could even get a fine art tattoo. This is not a drill. 

The world-renowned art fest has been curated for people across the globe to collectively experience something a bit different. Held once a year, the fair offers a rare opportunity to buy yourself some very affordable and cool art, attend whimsical workshops and have some cocktails to wash down some great street food. 

Think less of a pretentious, snobby art vibe, and more of a place where art feels accessible and everyone is welcome. A panel of experts have selected the 120 diverse artists for the fair, providing a platform for emerging talent to showcase and sell their work directly both in person and online. Whether you’re an art connoisseur or a first-time buyer, you’ll be able to buy from rising artists without the middleman.

All the art is for sale, and with prices starting from just $150, purchasing a piece isn't going to break the bank. A panel of experts have selected the 120 diverse artists for the fair, providing a platform for emerging talent to showcase and sell their work directly both in person and online.

This year’s Sydney edition will go down at the Cutaway in Barangaroo, and will feature art ranging from NFT photography and oversized sculpture to abstract paintings and surreal collage. The artists with works on show will include the likes of Ndosi Ndlovu, Franca Turrin, Madi Whyte and many, many more

Early bird tickets cost just $15 (if you buy before April 12). Kids under 12 are free. If you want to head along to the opening night (with all its festivities), it's on Thursday, May 11, and tickets will set you back $35.

Book your Other Art Fair tickets right here. 

Keep funky with our guide to the coolest things to do in Sydney this weekend. 

Maya Skidmore
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.theotherartfair.com/sydney/
Address:
The Cutaway
Barangaroo Reserve
Hickson Rd
Barangaroo
2000
Price:
$15-$21, opening night $35
Opening hours:
Thurs, 5pm-10pm, Fri, 3pm-10pm, Sat, 10am-6pm, Sun, 10am-5pm

Dates and times

5:00 pmThe Cutaway $15-$21, opening night $35
