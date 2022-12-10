Time Out says

A seriously vibey zero-waste tequila bar has just popped up in the Royal Botanical Gardens, and frankly, there’s a lot to love.

For two days only all Earth (and cocktail) lovin’ folks can pop down to the Botanic Gardens for a fabulous pop-up that’s all about creating boozy (and delicious) times that don’t hurt the planet.

The Recycled Bar by 1800 Tequila is a large-scale installation designed by Sydney-based artist and sculptor James Dive, with every bit of the triangular-shaped bar made out of repurposed waste products that would have otherwise been chucked into landfill.

The creamy-coloured space is made out of timber from the Mad Max movie set, while the ceiling is peppered with repurposed plastic bottles. All the products (including the tables, stools, candles, bowls and glassware) are made by 20 Aussie small businesses whose main priority is to stop adding needlessly to landfill.

A perfect spot for a cheeky sunset bev, this tiny pop-up will give you a tasting of four fresh 1800 Tequila cocktails, as well as a constant flow of canapes made on-site.

The Recycled Bar will be only open from Friday, December 9 to Saturday, December 10 on the Tarpeian Precinct Lawn in the Botanic Gardens, with the best access being off Macquarie Street.

You can stop by from 2pm to 9.15pm on each of these days, but note that you will have to book in for your slot, with each cocktail session lasting an hour.

Tickets cost $20, with all proceeds going to Clean up Australia, and you can book yourself in by clicking right here.

