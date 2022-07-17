Time Out says

Calling all melted French cheese and Christmas fanatics, your day is finally here.

From July 14 to July 17, a marvellous Christmas in July Market is taking over the Rocks, wherein the precinct’s cobblestone streets will flow with melted cheese, Yuletide vibes, mulled wine, live music, and gently falling snowflakes. Yep. You read that right. There’s going to be actual snow falling down on the upturned faces of all you market revellers, and frankly, it’s all looking pretty magical.

This Christmas in July Market is part of the bigger Bastille Festival celebrations that will be taking over the Sydney Harbour foreshore from July 14 to 17, with the Rocks popping off with a whole host of Frenchy festivities that look almost too good to be true, with glowing igloos, sizzling heaps of raclette and French wine tours all making an appearance. It’s a big yes from us.

The Christmas in July Market at the Rocks is a particularly special wing of this four-day festival celebrating French independence, with punters able to totally immerse themselves in that ever-elusive European winter market dream. This is first possible in the culinary sense, with crepes, Fondu Savoyarde in a cob from the French Alps, Italian pasta in a cheese bowl, Belgian waffles and torched crème brûlées all set to feature as the freshest and hottest foods of the moment.

To really top all these tasty Euro vibes off, there will also be steaming mulled wine and hot chocolates, performance artists singing Christmas carols, fire-pits (that come with toasted marshmallows) and Christmas marching bands parading through the streets. Combine all this with a laneway that comes with two giant nutcrackers, Christmas trees, fairy lights and endlessly falling snowflakes, and you have yourself a veritable Yuletide bonanza. Honestly, who needs the Northern Hemisphere?

To find out more, and to stay as up to date as possible with this event of the season, head over to their website by clicking right here.

Can't get enough of Christmas? Check out all the Christmas in July events happening in Sydney this month.