Get some fabulous pieces to wear or show off in your living room at this four-day vintage and antique extravaganza

The Sydney Fair has a lot to offer vintage collectors and enthusiasts, with Sydney's best vintage and antiques dealers displaying thousands of rare pieces to view and purchase. Visitors can peruse vintage fashion, jewellery and art, plus antique interior fixtures and Art Deco furniture while they chat to some of the country’s most esteemed dealers.

Filling the Kensington Room at the Royal Randwick with vintage life from Thursday, July 28 until Saturday, July 31, this world-renowed fair will feature a full program of art appraisals, supporting events and talks, this 2022 edition of the Sydney Fair is shaping up to be something else all together.

This year, it's all about farrrshion, with fashion anthropologist Tom McEvoy, and vintage stylist and researcher Lili Chen both taking to the stage to share their knowledge of Aussie designers who dominated global fashion during the 20th century.

On top of this totally free presentation, attendees can also expect to catch a look at a legitimate catwalk experience that's all about showcasing the fashion revolutions of the 20th century. In the same vein, this event will also be featuring a special fashion and design exhibition titled 'Fashion Revolutions through the 20th Century' which will showcase rare clothing pieces from rebellious designers, all the way back to the swinging '60s and beyond.

Tickets to the opening night on July 28 will cost $30, while after that, day passes will set you back $15 if you're an adult and $10 if you're a concession.

You can learn more about the full festival program, as well as book yourself in for this fashion extravaganza by clicking right here. But fret not – tickets can also be bought at the door.

