The Vigil at Barangaroo Reserve

Time Out Says

Reflect on the impact of colonisation in Australia at this contemporary ceremony on the eve of January 26

Now in its fourth incarnation as part of Sydney Festival, The Vigil: Songs for Tomorrow is an intimate night of contemporary ceremony, song and fire led by the new generation of First Nations artists.

The night before January 26, a fire will be lit at Barangaroo Reserve for all who wish to gather and contemplate the significance of this time for many First Nations people.

The family-friendly vigil is open to all and will provide a safe space for people to spend time reflecting on the impact of colonisation in Australia, starting on the anniversary of the night before the First Fleet arrived.

Previous years have seen musical performances and stories of country from current and future community Elders. This version runs from 7.45pm to 10.30pm on Tuesday, January 25. The event is free to attend and you don't need a ticket.