Since opening in 2022, Martin Place restaurant Aalia (Arabic for “highest point”) has had an evolving menu showcasing the rich diversity of Middle Eastern cuisine. With a focus on lesser-known ingredients and techniques found in countries including Iraq, Egypt, North Africa and Turkey, there’s no denying the care and attention executive chef Paul Farag has put into the menu. With the arrival of spring, Aalia's menu is the perfect celebration of the season with an ideal outdoor area to enjoy it.

While most people would expect to find traditional Middle Eastern dishes, Aalia sets itself apart with unexpected plates that push the boundaries. The menu features fresh and locally sourced ingredients including raw tuna, finger lime, Aleppo pepper, king prawn skewer, tamarind, tarama and cuttlefish, ummak huriyya, couscous and fattoush cracker.

The interiors are as thoughtful as the menu. Designed by renowned architect Matt Darwon, Aalia is a sculptural space of light and sandy neutrals which are a visual extension of Harry Seidler’s architecture. Outside, the glass doors slide open, offering intimate indoor-outdoor seating situated among lush greenery where you can grab a spot in the sun and overlook a bustling Martin Place. Order up a drink (or two) from the sophisticated cocktail menu, which is a highlight in itself. Us? We’d go for the Apple of Eden, featuring Four Pillars ‘fresh yuzu’ gin, torched apple, manuka honey, chamomile and whey.

In its two years of service, Aalia has defined itself as an elevated dining experience where the attentive staff ensure every moment is unforgettable. After taking home Time Out Sydney’s Restaurant of the Year 2022, the exceptional eatery is still going strong, and today is regarded as one of the country’s most celebrated Middle Eastern restaurants.

Located at the impressive dining precinct 25 Martin Place – and just a five-minute walk from Sydney’s new Metro Martin Place – Aalia is the ideal spot for food-lovers, tourists and city-dwellers alike. Book your next visit here.