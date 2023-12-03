This free interactive map helps you find all the best Christmas lights around you

Load up the sleigh (the car) and seek out the most festive neighbourhood displays

Cue the lights and let the festivities begin! December has officially rolled around and if you need a top-up of holiday cheer, we've got just the solution – a night exploring Sydney’s most dazzling Christmas lights.

While we love heading into town to see the city’s extravagant decorations – like the state's tallest tree towering over Martin Place and the QVB's blinged-up displays – you just can’t beat the sense of wonder evoked by a humble suburban house decorated to the nines by the hard yakka of a family that just does it for the love of Chrissie (and sometimes to raise some coins for charity).

If you’re hoping to see something a bit more exciting than a lonely string of fairy lights, then christmaslightsearch.com.au is here to save the day. The massive interactive site has mapped out all the best Christmas displays in Australia and there are bound to be some hidden gems within driving distance. All you have to do is type in your suburb or postcode, and you’ll be presented with an interactive map of houses to add to your trail.

There are a whopping 500 plus spots listed in Sydney, including the mega inflatable light display on Magic Grove in Mosman, the famous South Circuit in Oran Park, the 50-strong house display on Avoca Street in Bondi, and the crowd-favourite Borgnis Street in Davidson.

So, grab your keys, crank up those festive jingles and head on a merry adventure.

Ready to light it up? Check our guide to the best Christmas lights and decorations in the city and the suburbs.