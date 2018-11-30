December events in Sydney

In the summertime, Sydney's where we'll be
Visitors enjoying the fare at the Christmas Fare
Photograph: James Horan
By Olivia Gee |
As we race towards the 2018 finish line, it’s time to get on top of all the Christmas action in the city and plan for the best New Year’s Eve parties possible. Kids will be using all that sugar strength from advent calendars to gear up for school holidays, but luckily there’s plenty of fun summer activities like outdoor cinemas and massive open air Christmas markets.

It's also perfect weather to tick off your top picks on the city's list of fab attractions, check out Sydney's best rooftop bars, or get sweaty at these unusual fitness classes 

December's best events

1
Malala Yousafzai profile image
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Talks and discussions

An Evening with Malala Yousafzai

icon-location-pin International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour
icon-calendar

Aged 11, Malala began her campaign for the rights of girls to receive an education. She survived a targeted attack by the Taliban at just 15 years old and now, a student at Oxford University, Malala continues to fight for the education of all children, all over the world. 

2
Paul Kelly in the ocean
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Pop

Paul Kelly

icon-location-pin The Domain, Sydney
icon-calendar

He’s the kind of poet Australians from all walks of life can relate to, spinning yarns about family, love, tragedy and 747s. Paul Kelly will bring all this and more to the Domain, re-launching his Making Gravy concert. A troupe of Aussie artists will sing along with classics like ‘To Her Door’ and share their own hits, too. 

Read more
3
People look at a preserved human specimen.
Photograph: Kate Gilbert
Things to do, Exhibitions

Body Worlds Vital

icon-location-pin Sydney Town Hall, Sydney
icon-calendar

After farewelling the wildly popular but controversial Real Bodies exhibition, Sydney's human biology fans will get another entrancing, disturbing and educational exhibition with Body Worlds Vital. This separate exhibit features over 150 preserved human cadavers and anatomical specimens, and has toured more than 130 countries worldwide. 

Read more
4
Christina Bianco O Come All Ye Divas Sydney Opera House 2018
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre

Christina Bianco: O Come All Ye Divas

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

In 2013, Christina Bianco uploaded a video of herself performing Bonnie Tyler's 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' as 18 different divas. The YouTube clip soon went vial, and now she's bringing all her favourite divas back to Sydney for a Christmas show.

Read more
5
at Finders Keepers Market
Shopping, Markets

Finders Keepers

icon-location-pin Barangaroo Reserve, Barangaroo
icon-calendar

Australia’s longest running indie design and art fair is returning for three days, signalling the start of summer and tinsel shopping season. More than 200 established and up-and-coming stallholders will descend on Barangaroo to show off their handcrafted and meticulously designed goods.

Read more
Pitt Street Mall with Christmas lights.
Photograph: Damian Sha
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Christmas in the City

icon-location-pin Around Sydney, Sydney
icon-calendar

Christmas in the City parades a whole program of free festive events around town in the lead up to the big day. You’ll have the chance to see choirs of carolers, family-friendly concerts, visit festive food pop-ups and catch a glimpse of Saint Nick.

Read more
7
Caldera 2018
Photograph: Supplied
Art, Installation

Caldera

icon-location-pin Eveleigh Works, Eveleigh
icon-calendar

The Eveleigh Railway Workshop has been out of use since 1988, but this event is bringing new life to the 130-year-old blacksmith forge. Caldera brings together burlesque, interactive art installations, experimental music and cocktails. They aren't revealing too many details, but we're anticipating it'll be pretty fiery.

Read more
8
Models wearing Yevu clothing for lookbook at Yevu Pop-up shop
Shopping, Fashion

Yevu Pop-up Shop

icon-location-pin 17 Oxford Street, Paddington
icon-calendar

Sydneysider Anna Robertson heads up socially responsible fashion label Yevu, which operates out of Accra in Ghana. Every year, Robertson opens up a pop-up shop in Sydney to sell the latest range of limited edition wrap dresses, playsuits, jumpsuits, shorts and menswear. Yevu’s temporary store is back from December 7 for ten days.

Read more
9
Musician Radical Son
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Funk, soul and disco

Radical Son

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

Soul singer, rapper and spoken word artist Radical Son is bringing his effortless vocals to the Sydney Opera House as part of a series of First Nations music events. The series brings contemporary artists into the intimate space to celebrate the vibrancy and rich culture of Australia’s First Nations peoples. 

Read more
10
Art, Galleries

Primavera

icon-location-pin Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Rocks
icon-calendar

Every year, the MCA invites an artist or curator to take the reins of its Primavera exhibition, a showcase for artists under 35. In 2018, the exhibition is being curated by their own assistant curator Megan Robson, who has pulled together eight artists to ask: why is identity important today? 

Read more
11
Visitors enjoying the fare at the Christmas Fare
Shopping, Markets

Christmas Fare

icon-location-pin Hyde Park Barracks Museum, Sydney
icon-calendar

[Sponsored] The annual Hyde Park Barracks fare brings together 40 local food producers, makers and artisan retailers for an evening market just before Christmas. Shop for pickles, smoked meats and artisan teas – all with some food and drink in hand – as you wander around the courtyard. 

Read more
12
Kitty Flanagan poses for a press shot for her new show 'Smashing'
Photograph: Supplied
Comedy, Stand Up

Kitty Flanagan: Smashing

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

Ask yourself honestly, in your heart of hearts: are you good at sex? Kitty Flanagan believes she isn’t. Longtime fans will be surprised to hear the comedian’s new show, Smashing, will focus on her sex life, as she’s stayed well away from the topic in the past. 

Read more
13
Dubboo - Bangarra
Photograph: Heidrun Lohr
Dance

Dubboo – Life of a Songman

icon-location-pin Carriageworks, Eveleigh
icon-calendar

David Page was a significant artistic force in the Bangarra Dance Theatre until his death two years ago. Now Bangarra is paying tribute to Page's legacy in this starry performance that brings together several of his passions: classical, electronic and traditional music, cabaret, dance and drag.  

Read more
14
Woman speaks in front of crowd.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Talks and discussions

Ignite Sydney

icon-location-pin Oxford Art Factory, Darlinghurst
icon-calendar

This forum for enlightenment runs lightning talks on any engaging topic you can come up with. Presenters must organise exactly 20 slides, which automatically change every 15 seconds, producing a speedy, dynamic quick-fire talk. The five-minute presentations can get a little chaotic, but who's ever enjoyed textbook Powerpoint prezzos? 

Read more
15
Rose Riot
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre

Rose Riot

icon-location-pin Multiple venues
icon-calendar

[Sponsored] Go back to theatre's outdoor origins and be part of this season of two epic adaptations dubbed ‘Rose Riot’. The Hollow Crown and The Wars of the Roses will bring together and reimagine several of Shakespeare’s works, with the first combining the stories of Richard II, Henry IV and Henry V, and the second mixing Henry VI and Richard III

Read more
16
Album cover image for Wu-Tang Clan hip hop group
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B

Wu-Tang Clan

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

East Coast rap group Wu-Tang Clan are coming to Australia to perform four exclusive shows at Sydney Opera House this December. It’ll be an anniversary show marking 25 years since the release of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which they’ll perform in full.

Read more
17
Person with flowers at Kings Cross Market
Photograph: Gilbert Walden
Shopping, Markets

Kings Cross Flower Market

icon-location-pin Fitzroy Gardens, Elizabeth Bay
icon-calendar

Flower markets are no longer solely the domain of local retailers willing to roll out of bed before 3am to pick out the best of the bunch. The Kings Cross Flower Markets will offer Sydneysiders an accessible place to purchase fresh-cut blooms from 9.30am-2.30pm every Sunday.

Read more
18
Band members stand in front of a yellow wall.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Music events

Small Fry Rock

icon-location-pin Giant Dwarf, Redfern
icon-calendar

This family-friendly concert has everything that ex-party parents are craving: great live music, a good atmosphere for kids, a place to stock up on food and, most importantly, a bar. And it’s a great opportunity to introduce your littluns to Sydney’s thriving live music scene. 

Read more
19
Betoota Advocate
Photograph: Nic Walker
Things to do, Talks and discussions

The Betoota Advocate Australian tour

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

The Betoota Advocate has carved out a niche online lampooning Australia’s political left, right and centre; giving hot takes of the country’s culture (and youth culture); and putting an eerily accurate satirical spin on the nation’s leading headlines. Now they're making their first foray into live events in this 90-minute talk.

Read more
20
A wide shot of the crowd sitting down in front of the large scre
Photograph: Moonlight Cinema
Film, Outdoor cinema

Moonlight Cinema

icon-location-pin Centennial Park, Centennial Park
icon-calendar

There's nothing quite like a film under the stars in the beautiful surrounds at Belvedere Amphitheatre in Centennial Park. Settle back with friends and family for a movie and as always, the Moonlight Cinema food truck and bar can supply you with comestibles, but you're welcome to BYO food and drinks. 

Read more
21
Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition
Museums, Science

Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition

icon-location-pin Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo
icon-calendar

Ever wondered which Star Wars character you most resemble? Luke, Leia, Solo, Rey, Finn, Chewie, Vader or Yoda? In this new exhibition you’ll be invited to a galaxy far, far away to create your own Star Wars identity, using specialist technology and Star Wars costumes, models, props and artwork. 

Read more
22
Textile artwork.
Image: Chloe Boudib
Art, Design

Designing Bright Futures

icon-location-pin Australian Design Centre, Darlinghurst
icon-calendar

With a focus on up-and-coming designers, this vibrant exhibition brings together textile, jewellery, graphic, object, interactive and spatial designers in a visual mixing bowl that celebrates the optimism and ambitions of a generation of creatives.

Read more
23
Iliza Shlisinger 2018 photo supplied
Photograph: Supplied
Comedy, Stand Up

Iliza Shlesinger

icon-location-pin City Recital Hall, Sydney
icon-calendar

Iliza Shlesinger became the first woman to win NBC's Last Comic Standing, and has gone from strength to strength since then. But it's on the stand-up stage where she's at her best. She'll be bringing material from her latest Netflix special, Elder Millennial, to Sydney's City Recital Hall.

Read more
24
Guy Sebastian and his wife on stage with microphones.
Photograph: Bronwyn Keller
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Carols in the Crescent

icon-location-pin Parramatta Park, Parramatta
icon-calendar

Parramatta Park is the newest location for Christmas cheer in the west. This free, all-ages event will include all the family favourites – food stalls, carol sing-alongs, rides for the kids, and the all important Santa appearance. Oh, and Guy Sebastian will be on the mic.

Read more
25
Woman sculpts clay in busy studio.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Markets

The Makers’ Nest Design Market

icon-location-pin The Tramsheds, Forest Lodge
icon-calendar

The bi-annual design market is returning to the Tramsheds just in time for Christmas. Check out locally-made artisan products including fashion accessories, jewellery, ceramics and artworks. The revamped tramway depot will be hosting the diverse range of around 50 pop-up stalls. 

Read more
26
The Illusionists: Direct From Broadway Sydney Opera House 2018
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre, Circuses

The Illusionists: Direct From Broadway

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

Simon Painter's most popular franchise by far, The Illusionists, will return to its birthplace at the Opera House after several seasons on Broadway with the appropriately titled The Illusionists: Direct From Broadway. Expect big stunts, magical flying, mindreading and all kinds of illusions.

Read more
27
Fresh produce in boxes at a market
Photograph: Time Out
Shopping, Markets

Erskineville Farmers’ Market

icon-location-pin Erskineville Public School, Erskineville
icon-calendar

This brand new farmers' market will be setting up at Erskineville Public School every Saturday from 9am-2pm starting in December, offering a place to buy fresh produce and locally made treats. Food will be the clear focus, and we’ll be getting the goods from Sydney favourites like Brickfields bakery, the ploughers from Pocket City Farm, and the cheese artisans from Kristen Allan Cheesemaker. 

Read more
28
Traditional Japanese dancers on stage.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Matsuri Japan Festival

icon-location-pin Tumbalong Park, Sydney
icon-calendar

This annual festival celebrates the strong relationship between Japanese culture and Sydney’s diverse community. Last year it saw 55,000 revellers make their way to Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour for a day of Japanese art, music, food and drink. This year, there’ll be more traditional cultural experiences in workshops and performances. 

Read more
29
People running through a soapy foam wall.
Photograph: Supplied
Sport and fitness, Running

The 5K Foam Fest

icon-location-pin Sydney International Equestrian Centre, Horsley Park
icon-calendar

This obstacle course asks runners to face off against giant inflatable water slides, bouncy castles, mud pits, cargo climbs and a seemingly never ending sea of foam. It’s the first time the sudsy set-up has made its way from Canada to Sydney’s shores, and it’s proving so popular that they hosting two days of races this December.

Read more
30
American Express Openair Cinemas Bondi
Photograph: Supplied
Film, Outdoor cinema

American Express Openair Cinemas Pyrmont

icon-location-pin Around Pyrmont, Pyrmont
icon-calendar

[Sponsored] Screening 15 fresh new releases, golden oldies and critically acclaimed alternative films, American Express Openair Cinemas offers movie fanatics much more than the average cinematic experience. The new location of Metcalfe Park, Pyrmont will be taken over by a packed program of live entertainment, dining, music and dog dates.

Read more
31
Drag queens pose in Christmas outfits.
Photograph: Supplied
Bars, Gay bars

Carols by Disco Light

icon-location-pin The Imperial Hotel, Erskineville
icon-calendar

Sydney’s home of queer culture, nightlife and entertainment, the Imperial Hotel, is hosting a glittery evening of Christmas carols, and it’s completely free. The front bar will be taken over by festive folk for one hour of song on December 23 from 6pm. 

Read more
32
Nick Cave "Until"
Photograph: James Prinz
Art, Installation

Nick Cave: UNTIL

icon-location-pin Carriageworks, Eveleigh
icon-calendar

American artist Nick Cave – not to be confused with the Australian singer-songwriter – is bringing 16,000 wind spinners, 24 chandeliers, ten miles of crystals, thousands of ceramic birds and one crocodile to Sydney. Cave’s Until is a mammoth new installation work coming to Carriageworks.

Read more
33
New Breed Sydney Dance Company 2018
Photograph: Pedro Greig
Dance

New Breed

icon-location-pin Carriageworks, Eveleigh
icon-calendar

New Breed gives emerging choreographers the chance to create a work with the dancers of Sydney Dance Company. But is it good dance? Yes – and for the ticket price, good value for anyone interested in where choreography might be heading.

Read more
34
Jim Jefferies - The Night Talker 2018
Photograph: Supplied
Comedy, Stand Up

Jim Jefferies

icon-location-pin International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour
icon-calendar

Sydney-born Jim Jefferies has become one of the most popular comedians in the world, thanks to a series of Netflix specials and his own late night Comedy Central talk show. Despite those successes, he's come under fire for material that's been called misogynistic. But Jefferies insists he's reformed, and has vowed to ditch the sexist jokes in The Night Talker, his first arena tour. 

Read more
35
People dressed in pink costumes dance.
Photograph: Supplied
Shopping, Markets

Artists’ Christmas Car Boot Sale

icon-location-pin World Square, Sydney
icon-calendar

Instead of four-legged stalls, the artists at this market will be transforming their transport and offering creative works inside their car boots. You can rummage for ceramics, textiles, fashion, art and more inside Christmas-bright cars. They’re even promising the most intimate of live performances from inside the boot.

Read more
36
Woman tries on hat at the market.
Photograph: Lisa Hogben
Shopping, Markets

The Big Design Market

icon-location-pin Royal Hall of Industries, Moore Park
icon-calendar

[Sponsored] The Big Design Market sees more than 200 designers and makers selling their handmade wares at a three-day shopping festival in Sydney. Stalls will be set up just in time for you to make good on your Kris Kringle promises.

Read more
37
A wine festival at the Dolphin Hotel
Photograph: Carlos Walters
Things to do, Food and drink

Wet Dreams 2

icon-location-pin The Dolphin, Surry Hills
icon-calendar

In an epic offering for wine nerds, the Dolphin Hotel is hosting a Sunday wine festival on the first weekend in December. There will be two sessions for this year's Wet Dreams fest, one for serious wine nerds and another for those who just enjoy a good spot of plonk.

Read more
38
Band photo of Thundametals
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B

Thundamentals

icon-location-pin The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
icon-calendar

I Love Songs, the most recent album from hip-hop trio Thundamentals, has become their third album in a row to go Top 10 on the ARIA charts, proving the Blue Mountains natives are as popular as ever. Now celebrating a decade together, they're embarking on a national tour.

Read more
39
Aspects of Love Hayes Theatre 2018
Photograph: Chris Parker
Theatre, Musicals

Aspects of Love

icon-location-pin Hayes Theatre Co, Elizabeth Bay
icon-calendar

Aspects of Love is an intimate piece focusing on the relationship between an actress called Rose and a young student Alex, who becomes obsessed with her while travelling through France. It's based on a David Garnett novella of the same name and takes place across 17 years. 

Read more
40
Three girls smiling holding beer
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

BeerFest Australia

icon-location-pin Centennial Park, Centennial Park
icon-calendar

Sydney will welcome its first iteration of BeerFest to Centennial Parklands for a day of froth-fuelled fun. After a ten year history – which began in Launceston, followed by Melbourne and Fremantle – the brewery celebrating shindig will welcome musicians, comedians, chefs and of course brewers for a sunshine filled day. 

Read more
41
La Boheme 2017 Opera Australia production still feat cast photographer credit Prudence Upton
Photograph: Prudence Upton
Theatre

La bohème

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

Some love La bohème, some loathe it – but  whatever your view, we know you're here for the romance, sex, tragedy and comedy, plus the sizzle of Weimar Germany (cue topless club girls, red-curtained cabarets and bedazzling frocks).

Read more
42
People playing with science beakers.
Photograph: Ben King
Things to do, Games and hobbies

The Lock In

icon-location-pin The Wanderer, Surry Hills
icon-calendar

You’ve been flung back in time to 1988 Indiana and your mystery-solving skills are required to investigate the disappearance of local residents, and what’s going on at the local shady government facility. This is the premise of the Lock In, which blends theatre, puzzles and cocktails to create a role-playing adventure similar to an escape room.

Read more
43
A colourful wall with a blue bicycle leaning on it.
Photograph: Supplied
Shopping, Markets

Chippendale Christmas Market

icon-location-pin Something for Jess, Chippendale
icon-calendar

Sydney has become pretty pro and throwing massive festive shopping sprees, and now Chippendale is joining in the fun with their brand new Christmas market. The inaugural event is being hosted by Something For Jess café on December 9, from 11am-3pm.

Read more
44
Mov'in Bed Outdoor Cinema
Photograph: Supplied
Film, Outdoor cinema

Mov'in Bed Outdoor Bed Cinema

icon-location-pin The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
icon-calendar

[Sponsored] Crawl under the blankets with a glass of wine and settle in for another season of movies at the Entertainment Quarter in the Showring. You can snuggle into an inflatable bed, eat, drink and watch a great movie while you take advantage of free popcorn refils.

Read more
Frank Turner on stage performing with Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
Photograph: CC/Gonzalo Valencia
Music, Rock and indie

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

icon-location-pin The Metro Theatre, Sydney
icon-calendar

Much has been made of his privileged background (going to school beside Prince William) but, over the course of seven albums of raw, honest and sometimes acerbic rock, Frank Turner managed to silence his critics. You’re guaranteed blood, sweat and tears at a Frank Turner show.

Read more
46
Man sits and looks down camera.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Exhibitions

Akira Isogawa

icon-location-pin Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo
icon-calendar

He's recognised as one of the country’s most respected designers, and Akira Isogawa has made a name for himself as a pioneer of modern Australian and Asian fusion fashion. In this exclusive Powerhouse Museum exhibition, visitors can explore Isogawa’s creative impulses, cultural influences and design background. 

Read more
47
Man looking at shop items.
Photograph: Supplied
Shopping, Markets

Precinct 75 Summer Design Fair

icon-location-pin Precinct 75, St Peters
icon-calendar

The summer edition of the market will set up stalls at Precinct 75 on December 8, just in time to offer up a bounty of Christmas presents from homewares, ceramics, jewellery and art to kids’ items and a burst of flowers, greenery and pine trees ready to decorate for Santa’s arrival.

Read more
48
A Cheery Soul
Theatre, Drama

A Cheery Soul

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

Patrick White saw through all of our empty social kindness decades ago. His 1963 play A Cheery Soul, set in a fictional 1950s Sydney suburb that’s all repression and politeness, blows up all the myths we might have then possessed about the ways we treat each other. 

Time Out says
Read more
49
Things to do, Exhibitions

Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones Exhibit

icon-location-pin International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour
icon-calendar

This huge exhibition explores the Rolling Stones’ rise to stardom and their subsequent impact on pop culture, rock’n’roll, fashion and art. It will showcase more than 500 items from throughout the band’s career, including vintage guitars, lyric books, album art, and the personal diaries and letters of the Stones themselves. 

Read more
50
Family Fun Festival
Photograph: Creative Commons/Steven L. Shepard
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Coogee Family Fun Day

icon-location-pin Coogee Beach, Coogee
icon-calendar

Now in its 24th year, this long-running community event sees carnival rides, food stalls and markets set up on Goldstein Reserve behind Coogee Beach. While parents lock down some last minute Christmas gift shopping at handmade, artisan craft stalls lining the park, kids can meet the colourful characters from loveable TV shows or get hands-on at a drumming workshop.

Read more
51
The Langston Weekender
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

The Langston Weekender

icon-location-pin The Langston, Epping
icon-calendar

[Sponsored] New Epping development the Langston is putting itself on the map with a weekend festival of good food, art and entertainment. With the scrumptious food and beverages of Koi Dessert Bar, the Winery, Wayward Brewing Co., Brickfields Bakery and more, you can hardly make a bad choice. 

Read more

It's the biggest party of the year

Aerial shot of Sydney Harbour as the fireworks go off on New Year's Eve
Photograph: Destination NSW
Things to do, Fireworks

New Year's Eve in Sydney

Sydney's NYE celebrations are world famous, and for good reason. But no one likes crowds. Here's how to have a good time, including knowing where to pee and when to kick-on, on December 31.

Read more
Find the 50 best restaurants in Sydney
