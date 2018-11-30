December events in Sydney
As we race towards the 2018 finish line, it’s time to get on top of all the Christmas action in the city and plan for the best New Year’s Eve parties possible. Kids will be using all that sugar strength from advent calendars to gear up for school holidays, but luckily there’s plenty of fun summer activities like outdoor cinemas and massive open air Christmas markets.
It’s also perfect weather to tick off your top picks on the city's list of fab attractions, check out Sydney’s best rooftop bars, or get sweaty at these unusual fitness classes. Go for gold!
December's best events
An Evening with Malala Yousafzai
Aged 11, Malala began her campaign for the rights of girls to receive an education. She survived a targeted attack by the Taliban at just 15 years old and now, a student at Oxford University, Malala continues to fight for the education of all children, all over the world.
Paul Kelly
He’s the kind of poet Australians from all walks of life can relate to, spinning yarns about family, love, tragedy and 747s. Paul Kelly will bring all this and more to the Domain, re-launching his Making Gravy concert. A troupe of Aussie artists will sing along with classics like ‘To Her Door’ and share their own hits, too.
Body Worlds Vital
After farewelling the wildly popular but controversial Real Bodies exhibition, Sydney's human biology fans will get another entrancing, disturbing and educational exhibition with Body Worlds Vital. This separate exhibit features over 150 preserved human cadavers and anatomical specimens, and has toured more than 130 countries worldwide.
Christina Bianco: O Come All Ye Divas
In 2013, Christina Bianco uploaded a video of herself performing Bonnie Tyler's 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' as 18 different divas. The YouTube clip soon went vial, and now she's bringing all her favourite divas back to Sydney for a Christmas show.
Finders Keepers
Australia’s longest running indie design and art fair is returning for three days, signalling the start of summer and tinsel shopping season. More than 200 established and up-and-coming stallholders will descend on Barangaroo to show off their handcrafted and meticulously designed goods.
Christmas in the City
Christmas in the City parades a whole program of free festive events around town in the lead up to the big day. You’ll have the chance to see choirs of carolers, family-friendly concerts, visit festive food pop-ups and catch a glimpse of Saint Nick.
Caldera
The Eveleigh Railway Workshop has been out of use since 1988, but this event is bringing new life to the 130-year-old blacksmith forge. Caldera brings together burlesque, interactive art installations, experimental music and cocktails. They aren't revealing too many details, but we're anticipating it'll be pretty fiery.
Yevu Pop-up Shop
Sydneysider Anna Robertson heads up socially responsible fashion label Yevu, which operates out of Accra in Ghana. Every year, Robertson opens up a pop-up shop in Sydney to sell the latest range of limited edition wrap dresses, playsuits, jumpsuits, shorts and menswear. Yevu’s temporary store is back from December 7 for ten days.
Radical Son
Soul singer, rapper and spoken word artist Radical Son is bringing his effortless vocals to the Sydney Opera House as part of a series of First Nations music events. The series brings contemporary artists into the intimate space to celebrate the vibrancy and rich culture of Australia’s First Nations peoples.
Primavera
Every year, the MCA invites an artist or curator to take the reins of its Primavera exhibition, a showcase for artists under 35. In 2018, the exhibition is being curated by their own assistant curator Megan Robson, who has pulled together eight artists to ask: why is identity important today?
Christmas Fare
[Sponsored] The annual Hyde Park Barracks fare brings together 40 local food producers, makers and artisan retailers for an evening market just before Christmas. Shop for pickles, smoked meats and artisan teas – all with some food and drink in hand – as you wander around the courtyard.
Kitty Flanagan: Smashing
Ask yourself honestly, in your heart of hearts: are you good at sex? Kitty Flanagan believes she isn’t. Longtime fans will be surprised to hear the comedian’s new show, Smashing, will focus on her sex life, as she’s stayed well away from the topic in the past.
Dubboo – Life of a Songman
David Page was a significant artistic force in the Bangarra Dance Theatre until his death two years ago. Now Bangarra is paying tribute to Page's legacy in this starry performance that brings together several of his passions: classical, electronic and traditional music, cabaret, dance and drag.
Ignite Sydney
This forum for enlightenment runs lightning talks on any engaging topic you can come up with. Presenters must organise exactly 20 slides, which automatically change every 15 seconds, producing a speedy, dynamic quick-fire talk. The five-minute presentations can get a little chaotic, but who's ever enjoyed textbook Powerpoint prezzos?
Rose Riot
[Sponsored] Go back to theatre's outdoor origins and be part of this season of two epic adaptations dubbed ‘Rose Riot’. The Hollow Crown and The Wars of the Roses will bring together and reimagine several of Shakespeare’s works, with the first combining the stories of Richard II, Henry IV and Henry V, and the second mixing Henry VI and Richard III.
Wu-Tang Clan
East Coast rap group Wu-Tang Clan are coming to Australia to perform four exclusive shows at Sydney Opera House this December. It’ll be an anniversary show marking 25 years since the release of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which they’ll perform in full.
Kings Cross Flower Market
Flower markets are no longer solely the domain of local retailers willing to roll out of bed before 3am to pick out the best of the bunch. The Kings Cross Flower Markets will offer Sydneysiders an accessible place to purchase fresh-cut blooms from 9.30am-2.30pm every Sunday.
Small Fry Rock
This family-friendly concert has everything that ex-party parents are craving: great live music, a good atmosphere for kids, a place to stock up on food and, most importantly, a bar. And it’s a great opportunity to introduce your littluns to Sydney’s thriving live music scene.
The Betoota Advocate Australian tour
The Betoota Advocate has carved out a niche online lampooning Australia’s political left, right and centre; giving hot takes of the country’s culture (and youth culture); and putting an eerily accurate satirical spin on the nation’s leading headlines. Now they're making their first foray into live events in this 90-minute talk.
Moonlight Cinema
There's nothing quite like a film under the stars in the beautiful surrounds at Belvedere Amphitheatre in Centennial Park. Settle back with friends and family for a movie and as always, the Moonlight Cinema food truck and bar can supply you with comestibles, but you're welcome to BYO food and drinks.
Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition
Ever wondered which Star Wars character you most resemble? Luke, Leia, Solo, Rey, Finn, Chewie, Vader or Yoda? In this new exhibition you’ll be invited to a galaxy far, far away to create your own Star Wars identity, using specialist technology and Star Wars costumes, models, props and artwork.
Designing Bright Futures
With a focus on up-and-coming designers, this vibrant exhibition brings together textile, jewellery, graphic, object, interactive and spatial designers in a visual mixing bowl that celebrates the optimism and ambitions of a generation of creatives.
Iliza Shlesinger
Iliza Shlesinger became the first woman to win NBC's Last Comic Standing, and has gone from strength to strength since then. But it's on the stand-up stage where she's at her best. She'll be bringing material from her latest Netflix special, Elder Millennial, to Sydney's City Recital Hall.
Carols in the Crescent
Parramatta Park is the newest location for Christmas cheer in the west. This free, all-ages event will include all the family favourites – food stalls, carol sing-alongs, rides for the kids, and the all important Santa appearance. Oh, and Guy Sebastian will be on the mic.
The Makers’ Nest Design Market
The bi-annual design market is returning to the Tramsheds just in time for Christmas. Check out locally-made artisan products including fashion accessories, jewellery, ceramics and artworks. The revamped tramway depot will be hosting the diverse range of around 50 pop-up stalls.
The Illusionists: Direct From Broadway
Simon Painter's most popular franchise by far, The Illusionists, will return to its birthplace at the Opera House after several seasons on Broadway with the appropriately titled The Illusionists: Direct From Broadway. Expect big stunts, magical flying, mindreading and all kinds of illusions.
Erskineville Farmers’ Market
This brand new farmers' market will be setting up at Erskineville Public School every Saturday from 9am-2pm starting in December, offering a place to buy fresh produce and locally made treats. Food will be the clear focus, and we’ll be getting the goods from Sydney favourites like Brickfields bakery, the ploughers from Pocket City Farm, and the cheese artisans from Kristen Allan Cheesemaker.
Matsuri Japan Festival
This annual festival celebrates the strong relationship between Japanese culture and Sydney’s diverse community. Last year it saw 55,000 revellers make their way to Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour for a day of Japanese art, music, food and drink. This year, there’ll be more traditional cultural experiences in workshops and performances.
The 5K Foam Fest
This obstacle course asks runners to face off against giant inflatable water slides, bouncy castles, mud pits, cargo climbs and a seemingly never ending sea of foam. It’s the first time the sudsy set-up has made its way from Canada to Sydney’s shores, and it’s proving so popular that they hosting two days of races this December.
American Express Openair Cinemas Pyrmont
[Sponsored] Screening 15 fresh new releases, golden oldies and critically acclaimed alternative films, American Express Openair Cinemas offers movie fanatics much more than the average cinematic experience. The new location of Metcalfe Park, Pyrmont will be taken over by a packed program of live entertainment, dining, music and dog dates.
Carols by Disco Light
Sydney’s home of queer culture, nightlife and entertainment, the Imperial Hotel, is hosting a glittery evening of Christmas carols, and it’s completely free. The front bar will be taken over by festive folk for one hour of song on December 23 from 6pm.
Nick Cave: UNTIL
American artist Nick Cave – not to be confused with the Australian singer-songwriter – is bringing 16,000 wind spinners, 24 chandeliers, ten miles of crystals, thousands of ceramic birds and one crocodile to Sydney. Cave’s Until is a mammoth new installation work coming to Carriageworks.
New Breed
New Breed gives emerging choreographers the chance to create a work with the dancers of Sydney Dance Company. But is it good dance? Yes – and for the ticket price, good value for anyone interested in where choreography might be heading.
Jim Jefferies
Sydney-born Jim Jefferies has become one of the most popular comedians in the world, thanks to a series of Netflix specials and his own late night Comedy Central talk show. Despite those successes, he's come under fire for material that's been called misogynistic. But Jefferies insists he's reformed, and has vowed to ditch the sexist jokes in The Night Talker, his first arena tour.
Artists’ Christmas Car Boot Sale
Instead of four-legged stalls, the artists at this market will be transforming their transport and offering creative works inside their car boots. You can rummage for ceramics, textiles, fashion, art and more inside Christmas-bright cars. They’re even promising the most intimate of live performances from inside the boot.
The Big Design Market
[Sponsored] The Big Design Market sees more than 200 designers and makers selling their handmade wares at a three-day shopping festival in Sydney. Stalls will be set up just in time for you to make good on your Kris Kringle promises.
Wet Dreams 2
In an epic offering for wine nerds, the Dolphin Hotel is hosting a Sunday wine festival on the first weekend in December. There will be two sessions for this year's Wet Dreams fest, one for serious wine nerds and another for those who just enjoy a good spot of plonk.
Thundamentals
I Love Songs, the most recent album from hip-hop trio Thundamentals, has become their third album in a row to go Top 10 on the ARIA charts, proving the Blue Mountains natives are as popular as ever. Now celebrating a decade together, they're embarking on a national tour.
Aspects of Love
Aspects of Love is an intimate piece focusing on the relationship between an actress called Rose and a young student Alex, who becomes obsessed with her while travelling through France. It's based on a David Garnett novella of the same name and takes place across 17 years.
BeerFest Australia
Sydney will welcome its first iteration of BeerFest to Centennial Parklands for a day of froth-fuelled fun. After a ten year history – which began in Launceston, followed by Melbourne and Fremantle – the brewery celebrating shindig will welcome musicians, comedians, chefs and of course brewers for a sunshine filled day.
La bohème
Some love La bohème, some loathe it – but whatever your view, we know you're here for the romance, sex, tragedy and comedy, plus the sizzle of Weimar Germany (cue topless club girls, red-curtained cabarets and bedazzling frocks).
The Lock In
You’ve been flung back in time to 1988 Indiana and your mystery-solving skills are required to investigate the disappearance of local residents, and what’s going on at the local shady government facility. This is the premise of the Lock In, which blends theatre, puzzles and cocktails to create a role-playing adventure similar to an escape room.
Chippendale Christmas Market
Sydney has become pretty pro and throwing massive festive shopping sprees, and now Chippendale is joining in the fun with their brand new Christmas market. The inaugural event is being hosted by Something For Jess café on December 9, from 11am-3pm.
Mov'in Bed Outdoor Bed Cinema
[Sponsored] Crawl under the blankets with a glass of wine and settle in for another season of movies at the Entertainment Quarter in the Showring. You can snuggle into an inflatable bed, eat, drink and watch a great movie while you take advantage of free popcorn refils.
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
Much has been made of his privileged background (going to school beside Prince William) but, over the course of seven albums of raw, honest and sometimes acerbic rock, Frank Turner managed to silence his critics. You’re guaranteed blood, sweat and tears at a Frank Turner show.
Akira Isogawa
He's recognised as one of the country’s most respected designers, and Akira Isogawa has made a name for himself as a pioneer of modern Australian and Asian fusion fashion. In this exclusive Powerhouse Museum exhibition, visitors can explore Isogawa’s creative impulses, cultural influences and design background.
Precinct 75 Summer Design Fair
The summer edition of the market will set up stalls at Precinct 75 on December 8, just in time to offer up a bounty of Christmas presents from homewares, ceramics, jewellery and art to kids’ items and a burst of flowers, greenery and pine trees ready to decorate for Santa’s arrival.
A Cheery Soul
Patrick White saw through all of our empty social kindness decades ago. His 1963 play A Cheery Soul, set in a fictional 1950s Sydney suburb that’s all repression and politeness, blows up all the myths we might have then possessed about the ways we treat each other.
Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones Exhibit
This huge exhibition explores the Rolling Stones’ rise to stardom and their subsequent impact on pop culture, rock’n’roll, fashion and art. It will showcase more than 500 items from throughout the band’s career, including vintage guitars, lyric books, album art, and the personal diaries and letters of the Stones themselves.
Coogee Family Fun Day
Now in its 24th year, this long-running community event sees carnival rides, food stalls and markets set up on Goldstein Reserve behind Coogee Beach. While parents lock down some last minute Christmas gift shopping at handmade, artisan craft stalls lining the park, kids can meet the colourful characters from loveable TV shows or get hands-on at a drumming workshop.
The Langston Weekender
[Sponsored] New Epping development the Langston is putting itself on the map with a weekend festival of good food, art and entertainment. With the scrumptious food and beverages of Koi Dessert Bar, the Winery, Wayward Brewing Co., Brickfields Bakery and more, you can hardly make a bad choice.
It's the biggest party of the year
New Year's Eve in Sydney
Sydney's NYE celebrations are world famous, and for good reason. But no one likes crowds. Here's how to have a good time, including knowing where to pee and when to kick-on, on December 31.