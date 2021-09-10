Sydney
A blue paisley rug with a box of cheeses and crackers next to an esky of willie the boatman tinnies
Photograph: Supplied/Willie the Boatman

This Inner West brewery is selling fancy hampers to celebrate 'Freedom Day'

Willie the Boatman has teamed up with Jackalope Food Co to curate a beer fuelled picnic hamper

Elizabeth McDonald
Inner West brewery, Willie the Boatman has announced a collaboration with Texan-born, Sydney-claimed legends Jackalope Food Co to sling very fancy picnic hampers in celebration of Sydney's proposed 'Freedom Day'. From September 13, Gladys is allowing up to five fully vaxxed people from different households to meet in a park for a picnic – and what's more Inner West than tinnies in the park? After 15 long weeks in lockdown, a reunion with mates is exactly what we need and the crew at Willie the Boatman wants this encounter to be the absolute best it can be.

The hampers are packed with beautiful cheeses, dips, cured meats, seasonal fruits and an assortment of crackers. Wash it all down with your choice of 16 of your favourite Willie the Boatman beers. We're coming for you, Finska set and bocce balls, and we're coming armed with beer.

Looking for more breweries to keep that thirst at bay? These are some of our favourites in Sydney.

Need some inspiration for this weekend's festivities? Check out our top picks of things to do in Sydney.

