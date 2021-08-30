As Sydney’s lockdown lingers on, a character-filled local pub has found a novel way to let us know our ‘hearts will go on’ as we cling to the floating door of hope for life in a majority-vaccinated population. While the Lord Gladstone Hotel in Chippendale is changing its name to the 'Lord Jabstone' and flogging free beers, this Inner West watering hole is striking up another way to put a smile on our dials.

“I want you to draw me…” says a woman dressed in the likeness of Kate Winslet’s famous character from Titanic, “...wearing this” she adds, holding up a roomy green jumper emblazoned with the Carlisle Castle Hotel’s logo. A replica ‘Heart of the Ocean’ necklace glints on her bosom. The overture of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ begins to play, with a recorder playing a broken woodwind melody. Thus begins the Newtown pub’s delightfully deranged two-and-a-half minute video tribute to the ’97 blockbuster movie.

This is but one example in a succession of crafty, costume-heavy, tongue-in-check videos being produced and shared by the Carlisle crew in lockdown. If you head to the pub soon to grab takeaway drinks, meals or merch, you can also snap your own selfie with the replica Titanic ship and ‘Covidberg’ that have overtaken the bar.

“We were devo when we learned that we had to go into the second lockdown with four hours notice,” the pub’s resident “video guy” Chris Jones (CJ) tells us. The skits were born with pub manager, morale officer and costume enthusiast Sasha Sinclair’s (@sashasinclaircreations) famous last words to licencee Shannon Hunter: “Can I come in tomorrow dressed as the Oracle?”

“The positive messages and reactions from all the locals, patrons and followers made us want to push on to be even more creative and ridiculous with our videos. Keeping up morale during these times is so important and if it puts a smile on someone's dial, it's worth it,” CJ tells us.

With a background in film, makeup, costume and design, Sinclair is the main star of the Carlisle’s mini productions; with Hunter stepping in as assistant direction, lighting, sound and playing some supporting roles; and CJ taking the lead on direction, lighting, editing, building, set design, and props “made out of anything I can find in the pub!”

“The positive response has been amazing from customers who come in and see our sets. They've been a hit, with people taking photos and commenting on social media. It definitely lifts morale while working here. Hospitality is really struggling to stay afloat with the ongoing restrictions. We've got bills to pay. We thought of the Titanic movie, the most iconic sinking ship, and that's what we are – struggling to get through this period like all the other sinking small businesses,” he says.

The video themes are inspired by the pub’s $12 takeaway cocktail deals – for example, a Sister Act inspired video is paired with a Bloody Mary. The Carlisle has also buddied up with other small businesses to get creative in lockdown, with local plant shop Plant Daddy supplying mini succulents for the ‘Cock-Tarium’ – rinse out your cocktail jar after you enjoy your beverage and it becomes a home for your new plant pet.

The team isn’t giving much away about what else they have dreamed up in their “ridiculous brainstorming sessions” but key words to tip us off for future themes include ghost ship, golden ticket, disco inferno, and yellow brick road.

You can keep up with the Carlisle’s latest skits on the pub’s Instagram page (@carlislenewtown), Facebook page, or see some at carlislecastlehotel.com.au. If you’re able, head to the Carlisle (17-19 Albermarle St, Newtown 2042) for takeaway deals including growler refills, premixed cocktails, pub meals and more.