Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tiger Queen: Queer Lunar New Year Cabaret

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • The Red Rattler, Marrickville
Worship
Photograph: Supplied/Rui Jorge
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out Says

A ridiculously camp mini-festival with a live lion dance ceremony, drag and hot vegan street food

A ferocious line up of Sydney’s best queer Asian performers are putting on a night to remember to initiate the Year of the Tiger, and all friends and allies are welcome. 

Marrickville’s kitschy indie theatre the Red Rattler will be transformed into a jungle paradise for a one-night-only celebration where you can let out your inner tigress on Saturday, February 5. 

Hosted by Malaysian-born artist and musician Dyan Tai, Tiger Queen will be a Covid-safe sit-down cabaret with drag, music, burlesque, pole dancing, and aerial acrobatics. Oh my! Get in early to witness a live lion dance ceremony and eat up some hot vegan street food. 

Supported by the Inner West Council, this is an AUSLAN interpreted event with wheelchair access. Tickets are $30, or $20 for concessions, and you can snap yours up here.

Follow @worshipqueercollective on Instagram for more event details. 

Want more? Check out all the best ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Sydney.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
The Red Rattler
6 Faversham St
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
www.redrattler.org
Price:
$20-$30

Dates And Times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.