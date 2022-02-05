Time Out Says

A ferocious line up of Sydney’s best queer Asian performers are putting on a night to remember to initiate the Year of the Tiger, and all friends and allies are welcome.

Marrickville’s kitschy indie theatre the Red Rattler will be transformed into a jungle paradise for a one-night-only celebration where you can let out your inner tigress on Saturday, February 5.

Hosted by Malaysian-born artist and musician Dyan Tai, Tiger Queen will be a Covid-safe sit-down cabaret with drag, music, burlesque, pole dancing, and aerial acrobatics. Oh my! Get in early to witness a live lion dance ceremony and eat up some hot vegan street food.

Supported by the Inner West Council, this is an AUSLAN interpreted event with wheelchair access. Tickets are $30, or $20 for concessions, and you can snap yours up here.

