Hey Sydney, wanna get weird? The Sydney Fringe Festival (aka the state’s largest independent arts festival) is painting the town pink for the month of September – with 400 events spilling across several festival hubs, from grand stages to Spiegeltents, to gardens of delight and pop-up stages in unusual spaces.

The dynamic program spans theatre, music, comedy, visual art, film, musical theatre, dance, circus, street festivals, literature and poetry. Quite honestly, it’s a lot to take in. But our reliable bright-pink critic is on the case! This month, Charlotte Smee is out and about, checking out some of the most experimental, wonderful and strange shows on the Fringe circuit. Read on for their rolling list of festival highlights, and check out our other festival picks over here.

Want more entertainment? Check out our guide to the other shows on Sydney stages.