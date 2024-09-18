Subscribe
Sydney Fringe Festival
Time Out’s reviews from this year’s Sydney Fringe Festival

Hey Sydney, wanna get weird? The Sydney Fringe Festival (aka the state’s largest independent arts festival) is painting the town pink for the month of September – with 400 events spilling across several festival hubs, from grand stages to Spiegeltents, to gardens of delight and pop-up stages in unusual spaces. 

The dynamic program spans theatre, music, comedy, visual art, film, musical theatre, dance, circus, street festivals, literature and poetry. Quite honestly, it’s a lot to take in. But our reliable bright-pink critic is on the case! This month, Charlotte Smee is out and about, checking out some of the most experimental, wonderful and strange shows on the Fringe circuit. Read on for their rolling list of festival highlights, and check out our other festival picks over here.

Want more entertainment? Check out our guide to the other shows on Sydney stages.

Time Out reviews of Sydney Fringe 2024

Masterpiece

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Rachel Colquhoun-Fairweather (Not Now Not Ever, Labyrinth, UBU: A Cautionary Tale of Catastrophe) and Will Bartolo (Lewis Treston’s IRL) are clowns who have won awards. Their fringe show, Masterpiece, is 45 minutes of lovingly crafted buffoonery. It’s accompanied by stony-faced musician James Tarbotton on the keyboard and violin, and features lots of excellent prop gags. Don’t miss these Inner Westie art hanging clowns wearing work shorts and odd socks getting it very wrong, perfectly. Find them on Instagram @raeandwill.

Sh!tshow

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Sh!tshow is exactly what it says on the tin - an indie rock musical about poo. With book, lyrics and music by Krishna Patel and starring a cast and three-piece band from Townsville, this is quintessential rough and ready fringe. A set pieced together with tape of three porcelain thrones covered in graffiti, and various costume pieces also covered in graffiti, make up the show's tight visual aesthetic. Somewhat unbalanced sound and some misplaced sketches that don’t always land are forgivable for clever musical storytelling. Go for the fart jokes, stay for the belters and the sapphic romance. Find the artists on Instagram @diversion.creative.

