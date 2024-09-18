Masterpiece
Rachel Colquhoun-Fairweather (Not Now Not Ever, Labyrinth, UBU: A Cautionary Tale of Catastrophe) and Will Bartolo (Lewis Treston’s IRL) are clowns who have won awards. Their fringe show, Masterpiece, is 45 minutes of lovingly crafted buffoonery. It’s accompanied by stony-faced musician James Tarbotton on the keyboard and violin, and features lots of excellent prop gags. Don’t miss these Inner Westie art hanging clowns wearing work shorts and odd socks getting it very wrong, perfectly. Find them on Instagram @raeandwill.