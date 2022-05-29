Sydney
Ultimate Autumn Market EQ

  • Things to do, Markets
  • The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
Time Out says

This autumn market is all about celebrating fresh food, small businesses and European open-air market dreams

For all us folks living Down Under, the idea of a wintery market peddling lush produce, hot chocolates and artisan providores is something of an elusive dream that lives in a distant provincial village somewhere in France. However, fortunately for all Sydneysiders, the Entertainment Quarter will be throwing an autumnal market to end all autumnal markets on Sunday, May 29, with the baseline vibes of this event being Euro energy, open-air socialising, and just good, simple (and delicious) times that will delight the whole family.

Going from 10am 'til 3pm, this Eastern Suburbs affair will be showcasing a variety of quality hot food stalls, gifts, clothing and homewares, with 100 stores coming together at the historic Moore Park location to represent a slice of Sydney’s smallest and most artisan businesses. Expect to stumble across freshly steamed bao buns, hand-knitted cotton yarn children’s clothing and accessories, deep-fried greek donuts, plant-based hot chocolates, homemade chilli oils, fresh sourdough loaves, and many hand-crafted jewellery, fashion and homeware items. 

Entry is free, and all dogs are welcome to come along (you’ll even find natural dog-food and treat stalls ready and waiting for you and your pooch on the day). Plus, there’s two-hours of free onsite parking available for those who want it. 

Find out more details by clicking here.

Want more? Check out our guide to the best markets in Sydney.

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
cambridgemarkets.com.au/
Address:
The Entertainment Quarter
122 Lang Rd
Moore Park
Sydney
2021
Contact:
www.sydneyfamilyshow.com.au
02 8117 6700
Price:
Free

Dates and times

