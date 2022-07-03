Time Out says

For all those suffering through some winter blues, fret no longer. Christmas in July is coming to town, and with it, a whole lotta mulled wine, cinnamon scents and festive fun times that are all guaranteed to warm up any freezing heart going through a Sydney mid-winter. One of the crowning glories for this early silly season is the Ultimate Christmas in July Market that is set to take over the Entertainment Quarter on Sunday, July 3 between 10am and 3pm.

This mega market is all about celebrating the Yuletide ahead of time, with it bringing over 150 stalls that will each be peddling a variety of festive wares, with homewares, fashion, food, art and crafts all set to adorn the proverbial Christmassy table.

This one-day-only market affair will be all about championing small businesses in a big way, with punters able to dip into steaming hot chocolates, sizzling market food, handmade winter woolies, and a whole bunch of cold-weather products and presents that will make both the nippy temperatures and the four-month wait til' December kind of worth it.

