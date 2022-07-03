Sydney
Ultimate Christmas in July Market

  • The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
A man dressed as Santa Claus rings a gold bell
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Satisfy all your Christmas in July desires at this huge festive market

For all those suffering through some winter blues, fret no longer. Christmas in July is coming to town, and with it, a whole lotta mulled wine, cinnamon scents and festive fun times that are all guaranteed to warm up any freezing heart going through a Sydney mid-winter. One of the crowning glories for this early silly season is the Ultimate Christmas in July Market that is set to take over the Entertainment Quarter on Sunday, July 3 between 10am and 3pm. 

This mega market is all about celebrating the Yuletide ahead of time, with it bringing over 150 stalls that will each be peddling a variety of festive wares, with homewares, fashion, food, art and crafts all set to adorn the proverbial Christmassy table. 

This one-day-only market affair will be all about championing small businesses in a big way, with punters able to dip into steaming hot chocolates, sizzling market food, handmade winter woolies, and a whole bunch of cold-weather products and presents that will make both the nippy temperatures and the four-month wait til' December kind of worth it. 

To find out more info about this free mega market, simply click right here.

Want more? Here are the best year-round markets in Sydney

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
cambridgemarkets.com.au/
Address:
The Entertainment Quarter
122 Lang Rd
Moore Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-3pm

Dates and times

