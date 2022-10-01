Time Out says

Earth to all intergalactic beings currently living in Sydney (or, just those passing through to the next dimension) – the Museum of Contemporary Art is putting on a new exhibition full of ghosts, gaming, gods, queer club culture, ancient ceremonies, mythological beings and dreaming machines. And frankly, whether you’re an extraterrestrial or not, you’re invited.

Ultra Unreal will be submerging the MCA from July 22 to October 2, and will be all about exploring how ancient mythologies can be used to reveal the complexities of current realities and new worlds. This totally free exhibition will feature the diverse work of six artists and collectives with practices linked to nightlife ecosystems from all over the world. This multi-sensory exhibit takes over multiple levels of the MCA with installations, performances, augmented reality works, film screenings and artist-led events all exploring.

To really kick this celestial wilderness off, the MCA will host an epic two-day art and music event from Friday, July 22 to Saturday, July 23, with the gallery set to get taken over by radical art pieces and live performances that are all about nailing home Ultra Unreal’s core vibe of fantastically provocative.

On Friday, July 22, you can head to the gallery at 6.15pm for Slaughterhouse 21, a 30-minute performance by Tokyo-based artist Saeborg, which will feature strange inflatable characters doing strange, inflatable characters. On Friday night, you’ll be able to catch several subversive film screenings from 7pm, while the jewel in the interdimensional crown will be Club Ultra Unreal, where the MCA’s terrace will shapeshift into a queer performance space, DJ set and dancing arena from 6-8.30pm.

Saturday, July 23 will continue the action, with attendees able to go to a free and exclusive screening of an in-depth conversation between MCA curator Anna Davis and artist Lawrence Lek, while at 2pm, earthlings and extraterrestrials alike can head to Pooptopia 4, an inflatable dung beetle performance by MCA old favourite, Saeborg.

To get tickets and learn more about the opening weekend, click here, and to get more info on the rest of Ultra Unreal and your very plausible flight to an alternative dimension, swoop over to their website.