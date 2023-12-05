Sydney
Virgin Voyages’ Open Ship Night

Get a sneak peek at this luxe, adults-only cruise ship as it docks in Sydney – without ever setting sail

If you’ve always been curious about going on a cruise, but shudder at the thought of being stuck on an overcrowded ship with shrieking children and sub-par buffets, then listen up. Virgin Voyages is giving Sydneysiders an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into its big, bold and 100 per cent ‘adult’s only’ cruise ship for one night only on December 5. 

Her Majesty, Lady Resilient, is perhaps the coolest, most luxe vessel to arrive on Australian shores, decked out with a multi-storey nightclub, festival-like entertainment, Michelin-inspired restaurants and more. Everyone's invited to get a rare backstage tour of the shiny cruise ship, plus the chance to enjoy a special multi-course menu (inclusive of booze) at one of the boat’s six signature restaurants – all without ever leaving the dock. 

A world-class line-up of chefs has designed the multi-course menus, including New York City’s Brad Farmerie (Public) and Sohui Kim (Gage and Tollner; Insa). You can experience the magic of molecular gastronomy, dine at the world’s first Korean barbecue at sea, experience a classic mid-20th-century steakhouse, or be wowed by cutting-edge veg cuisine. 

Before wining and dining, you can take a sticky beak throughout the entire ship and witness the Australian premiere of Persephone, a larger-than-life retelling of the classic Greek myth. Save some room in the tank to hit the DF at Resilient Lady’s signature Scarlet Night after party, featuring pop-up performances and a whole lot more adult-only fun.

Limited tickets to Virgin Voyages’ Open Ship Night are now available for $99 per person here, with proceeds benefitting the conversation efforts of Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef.

Lady Resilient will finally start voyaging from the waters of Australia in December 2023, and you can find out more here.

What else are you up to? Check out the best things to do in Sydney this month.

Details

Event website:
vvopenshipsyd.splashthat.com/tickets
Address:
Overseas Passenger Terminal
130
Argyle Street
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
$99
Opening hours:
From 6pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
