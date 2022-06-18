Time Out says

See all the pretty Vivid lights on Sydney Harbour while sailing on a catamaran for under 50 bucks

What’s better than seeing the Vivid lights by foot? Seeing them by boat of course!

If walking through dense crowds of happy snappers ain’t your thing then we suggest that you instead take to the high seas with Harbourside Cruise’s leisurely Vivid Cruise package that will be running on our city’s most-beloved waterway from May 27 to June 18.

With tickets coming in from $49 per person, this two-hour cruise experience will take you around the big three harbourside attractions — the Opera House, Luna Park, and beneath the Bridge — and providing a generous grazing buffet and complimentary glass of bubbles or soft drink upon arrival. A DJ will be spinning tracks, and you’ll have the choice of indoor or outdoor viewing of all the pretty lights on the water. How magnificent.

With the catamaran taking off every day from King Street Wharf No. 9 at Darling Harbour for a two-hour run at either 5.15pm or 7.45pm, you’ll have ample opportunity to get a Vivid sea-change that doesn’t cost you your soul. Be warned however, your tix are neither refundable nor transferable, so just make sure you really want to go.

You can book in by clicking here, and find out more about all the ins and outs right here.

