Walk for Yes

Uluru
Photograph: Photoholgic on Unsplash
Australians are being invited to join in a nation-wide walk in support of the Voice to Parliament

As we edge closer to the Voice to Parliament referendum, campaigning – for both the 'yes' and 'no' votes – is well underway across the country. If you’re looking to get out and about while supporting the ‘yes’ vote, a national event is coming up this month that you can take part in.

Held by the Yes23 campaign, Walk for Yes will take place in all major cities on the weekend of September 16 and 17. Billed as an opportunity for campaigners to “show the country just how positive and unifying this moment can be,” people are invited to come together in support before the referendum. 

The Voice to Parliament referendum will take place on October 14, when Australians will go to polling booths to vote either for or against the change to our constitution. Find out more about voting day, here.

In Sydney, the Walk for Yes event will be punctuated with cultural performances, speakers and live music, following the walk, which will start in Redfern and end in Victoria Park in Broadway.

This event will be family-friendly, and attendees are encouraged to bring water bottles and wear sun protection as it's set to be a fairly warm day.

You can RSVP to the walk, or you can get in touch with the Yes23 organisers to register a walk of your own if you can’t make it to any of the walks in the below cities. Here are the details on when and where the Walk for Yes events will be taking place:

Sydney: Redfern Street, 1.30pm, Sunday September 17

Adelaide: Grote Street, 11:30am Saturday September 16

Brisbane: South Bank Cultural Forecourt, 10am Sunday September 17

Canberra: Northwest Grounds of the National Library of Australia, 11am Sunday September 17

Hobart: 50 Elizabeth Street, 12:30pm Sunday September 17

Melbourne: State Library, 12pm Sunday September 17

Perth: Optus Stadium, 10am Sunday September 17

For all other Walk for Yes locations, head here to find the closest one to you.

Want to know more about the Voice to Parliament and voting day? Here here.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best Indigenous history and walking tours in Sydney

These are some great places to see Aboriginal art in Sydney

Details

Event website:
www.yes23.com.au/walk_for_yes
Address:
Around Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
1.30pm

Dates and times

