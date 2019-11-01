Where to pee on New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve should be a time of glamour and excitement. Not a time for squatting behind a fig tree hoping you don't get splashback up your ankles
New Year’s Eve is the night we bid farewell to the year that was and welcome the next with open arms and embarrassing antics. What nobody wants to talk about is their desperate need for a wee at the most inopportune of times. So, we've gone and collected a list of public toilets that will be open throughout the night. Visit these when the fireworks are coming, and the seal is well and truly broken.
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan
Mrs Macquaries Road, Sydney
This is arguably the best spot to watch the fireworks, with the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House forming a picturesque backdrop against the water. The Botanic Gardens will no doubt be a popular destination this NYE – but it’s a big area and not all toilets are open all night. You can find the closest 24-hour toilet on Mrs Macquaries Road, up towards the point.
Bourke St Park – 103 Bourke St, Woolloomooloo
Avoid the queue for the toilet at Mrs Macquarie's Road by crossing William Street and heading towards the fully accessible public toilet at Bourke Street Park. It'll be a quicker, sweet release if you’re heading out of the gardens.
Cumberland Street, the Rocks
The Sydney NYE fireworks is undoubtedly a beautiful display to watch from the Rocks, despite the crowds. If you find yourself needing a quick break, the nearest toilet is Cumberland Street – and you can probably still see the pyrotechnics on your way back.
Lang Park – Grosvenor Street, Sydney
If the party leads to Grosvenor Street but you need a small pit stop, the fully accessible Lang Park public toilet is the one for you.
Photograph: Anna Kucera
Alfred Street, Circular Quay
Don’t let the magic of watching the water light up with sparkles be ruined by your pressing bladder. Head to Circular Quay’s public toilet on Alfred Street. It's an automated facility, so you don't have to find a member of staff to open it.
Wynyard Park – York Street, Sydney
Wynyard Train Station opening times are variable, so your best bet for fully accessible convenience in this part of the CBD is the Wynyard Park public toilet, which is an automated facility.
Photograph: Supplied
Hyde Park (multiple locations), Sydney
Wherever you are in the park you won’t be far from a bathroom. Hyde Park North 1 is very practically located right next to Hyde Park North 2, both on St James Road and both open all night. A little to the left you’ll also find the Elizabeth Street public toilet, and further down on the left corner is Hyde Park North, and Hyde Park North 3, located on College Street corner. The southern end of the park also has an open public toilet, conveniently placed right next to Museum Station so you can head off to the next party quickly afterwards. There's also St James Train Station's toilet, which is open 24 hours.
Town Hall Train Station – George Street, Sydney
George Street will undoubtedly be buzzing on New Year’s Eve, but if you can’t sneak your way into a venue to use the bathrooms, then stick to Town Hall Train Station, which will be open throughout the night, but you will need to ask for a key from staff.
Photograph: Paul Patterson
Walla Mulla Park – Cathedral Street, Woolloomooloo
If you’re crossing over from the Botanic Gardens towards Kings Cross station, Wulla Mulla Park has a public toilet for times of need. It's located in the reserve underneath the viaduct.
Coles Express Woolloomooloo – 57 Cowper Wharf Roadway & Cnr Dowling St, Woolloomooloo
How wonderful of Coles Express to be open and provide us with a toilet. And how convenient that it’s located right in the Finger Wharf of Woolloomooloo Bay, and with access to life-giving midnight salty snacks.
Find more fabulous public toots in Sydney the day after, then brave the crowds and cool off in our favourite ocean pools.
