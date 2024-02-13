Sydney
Fran Lebowitz

  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Fran Lebowitz at All About Women 2018
Photograph: suppliedFran Lebowitz at All About Women 2018
Time Out says

Dry as a bone and sharp as a tack, the inimitable New York wit has a few things to say.

There are few subjects on which super-smart writer, cultural critic, and comic contrarian Fran Lebowitz doesn’t have a few thoughts to spare. And now, Sydneysiders can see the social commentator and raconteur do what she does best as Lebowitz is packing up her wit and flâneur and heading Down Under. 

You're invited to spend an evening with the unapologetic humourist when she descends upon Sydney, performing at the Sydney Opera House on February 13, 2024.

In an age characterised by messianic experts and clamorous chatter, Lebowitz reigns supreme with her sardonic commentary. Responsible for adages such as: “Think before you speak. Read before you think” and “Spilling your guts is exactly as charming as it sounds”, Lebowitz’s quotes, essays and interviews have made her a prominent figure in America for more than five decades. 

Her recent Netflix doco series, Pretend It’s a City (directed by her friend Martin Scorsese), left audiences hooked as she wandered the streets of New York while sharing searing critiques and intimate reflections.

As she takes to the stage at Hamer Hall, Lebowitz will share her perspectives on a cavalcade of topics, including her own upbringing, gender, race and politics. She will also share the sources of her current vexations, from celebrity culture and the nuisance of tourists to the encroachment of technology.

Amidst an ever-shifting world, Lebowitz's talk promises to serve as a tonic that will deliver astute observations on contemporary living and modern culture. 

'An Evening with Fran Lebowitz' will take place on February 13 at the Sydney Opera House. General tickets range from $89-$149 and are on sale now. For more information and to book tickets, visit the Sydney Opera House website here.

Saffron Swire
Details

Event website:
www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/book-now/237708/0
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $89

Dates and times

