Leave your passport at home and prepare for the ultimate winey weekend escape without leaving the city limits. Wine Island will return in November, bringing its celebration of all things vinous, and this time, to Gap Bluff in Sydney Harbour National Park. Wait, what? This little plot of land in Watson's Bay isn't an island, you may be thinking. So yeah, while there will most certainly be plenty of wine, the wine fest is not on an island this year – partly because the idea is to enhance the event's affordability, with cheaper tickets and easier transport making the event more accessible to all.

Running over three days, guests can kick back and sample exciting wines and summery snacks. There’ll be wine, spirit and cocktail making and tasting, booze-y pottery and yoga classes to keep you entertained, plus a tropical silent disco.

Your ticket to the grown-up grape juice fest will include six or ten tastings (depending on your ticket type). Bottles have been ferried in from around Australia and abroad and include vintages from grand vineyards Rameau d’Or, Thomas Wines, DAS Juice, Chateau Tanunda, and Kies Family Wines. If you need a break from the wine world, there’ll also be stalls by Broulee Brewhouse, Papa Salt, and Lūla Rum whipping up refreshing mixers, as well as food shacks serving snacks and desserts in the form of a Spanish and Latin American feast including Brazillian barbecue, saucy burgers and nachos.

There are two sessions each day (10.30am-2.30pm and 4-8pm) so you can choose between a boozy brunch a or a twilight wine tasting. This year, if you opt for the fanciest package (it’ll set you back $199 per person) expect premium harbour views, oyster and caviar tasting, a Greek barbecue feast and more.

Wine Island is at Gap Bluff in Watson's Bay from November 29 to December 1. You can grab your tickets here. Wine Island is an 18+ event.

