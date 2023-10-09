Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2023: Legend Award

Here is the winner for the Legend Award in the Time Out Sydney Food & Drink Awards 2023

The Sydney Opera House. Hugh Jackman. The Manly Ferry. Vegemite. Rockpool Bar and Grill.

What do all of these things have in common? They are so integral to the very fabric of Sydney that they’ve reached icon status.

And after being open for close to 15 years, Rockpool Bar and Grill is still at the top of its game, never resting on its accolades and reputation, rather striving for greatness each and every day. There’s only one word for it. Legendary.

It’s an epic achievement, and a near-impossible undertaking when you consider the cut-throat and fickle world of hospitality, coupled with the Emerald City’s tumultuous history. And while founding chef Neil Perry has since passed the reins to the competent hands of culinary director Corey Costelloe, Rockpool is showing no signs of slowing down. That’s the thing with the classics – they never go out of style.

It’s true there were many worthy contenders for Time Out’s Legend Award – a nod to Sydney’s robust and thriving hospitality scene. Nonetheless, Rockpool Bar and Grill was the clear winner in our books. A restaurant that showcases local, seasonal produce at its prime; a venue that displays exceptional cooking skills paired with best-in-class service; and one of Sydney’s most beautiful dining rooms.

Congratulations, Rockpool. Here’s to the next 15.