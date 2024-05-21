Newcastle has come a long way from its old-school roots where a parmi at the corner pub was once the height of culinary sophistication. These days, there’s so many fine dining options headed by chefs who left the big smoke behind to get in on the food revolution up north, that it’s impossible to squeeze them all in. So why not plan a bunch? Start at Âpé Yakitori Bar and satisfy your cravings for flame-cooked skewers. Or beeline it to Oh my Papa on weekends for their delicious yum cha and yakitori set menu. Swing by Ginger Megs for flavour-packed servings of dumpling and bao that will have you planning your return visit before you leave.