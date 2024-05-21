Winter makes for a great time to visit Newcastle as the east coast becomes the ‘humpback highway’ with whales migrating from June to November. Head out on the water by jumping onboard a tour with CoastXP or Nova Cruises where you’ll get a little closer to the action.
Winter days don’t need to deter you from enjoying a weekend away. Newcastle is teeming with things to do all year round – and we bet you haven’t even tried these. Whether you’re seeking to get off the beaten-path or simply looking for something new to discover, here's how to get the most out of Newcastle at wintertime when it's still sunny enough to brave a dip in the water.