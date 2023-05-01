Burren Junction Bore Baths

Time Out says

NSW is blessed with hundreds of superb campgrounds, but at some of them, it can tough to find a warm shower, let alone a hot bath. Not so at the Burren Junction campgrounds, where the artesian waters of the bore baths are a delightful 41 degrees all year round. Aside from your $6 camping fee, access to the baths is absolutely free and they’re open 24 hours a day.

Located 100 metres off the Kamilaroi Highway on a sealed road, this hidden gem of a campsite in the central northern Western Plains of regional NSW is perfect for an out-of-the-box escape from Sydney. The waters that flow in the Burren Junction pools are said to flow with therapeutic properties that relieve aching muscles, joint pain and arthritis, as well as a whole host of other maladies. Although fairly basic in appearance (think concrete, lots of concrete), this special spring does look like it would be a stunning respite after a long drive, or a long, hard day.

Plus, it only costs $6 to camp. You can't beat that.

While you're in the area, you should note that there are few creature comforts available. The site itself has a nifty amenities block filled with clean toilets, barbecue facilities and filtered water. The small community of Burren Junction is a 2 kilometre drive north, and that is where you'll find the true heart of every small Aussie town: the pub. Head to the Burren Junction Hotel for icy schooners, classic pub fare and good ol' fashioned cosy times.

