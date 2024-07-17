Having a stickybeak in the kitchen garden at Milk Haus is worth a visit to this South Coast café-restaurant alone. Co-owner Nat Taylor is in the one-acre garden every morning harvesting, weeding, watering – and it shows. From kale to cauliflower, spring onions to silverbeet, citrus and every herb under the sun, the garden is verdant and lush with happy, flourishing fruits and vegetables that would be sure to impress Jamie Durie, or actually, Jamie Oliver. It sure as hell impressed me.

Nat and partner Kitty Stidwills swapped the big smoke and rat race for rolling green hills and blue waves when they quit their corporate jobs and moved to the Shoalhaven, taking the reins of Milk Haus from founder Danielle McKeon. That was back in 2020 – and they tell me they both had not worked a day in hospitality before taking on the venue. It was either a brave and courageous move, or a little bit crazy. I think it’s a bit of both.

As well as all things gardening, Nat learnt the kitchen’s ropes – ordering, rostering cooking – while Kitty deep-dived into all things front-of-house and business operations for the garden-to-plate eatery. It worked: Milk Haus is loved by both locals and holiday-goers. And that’s mostly because the food is fresh, honest and delicious. And Nat and Kitty are both warm, kind and passionate owners.

They grow about 80 percent of their produce in the kitchen garden, and Nat plans the menu months in advance according to the seasons and what she has planted. Everything is used – from the cauliflower leaves in gozleme to discarded herbs for oils. Highlights on the breakfast menu include things like sprouting charred broccolini with poached eggs, lemon yoghurt, wilted garlic greens and garlic and rosemary burnt butter with sourdough; and ribboned crepes with chai-poached pear, whipped mascarpone, orange maple syrup and toasted almonds. As for lunch, you may enjoy things like braised garden leek with stracciatella, mustard vinaigrette and pangrattato; spinach and feta gozleme with cauliflower, Spanish onion and walnut tabouli, toum and dressed garden leaves; and white Sicilian anchovies on toasted sourdough with lemon ricotta, dill and toasted honey pistachios.

The historic space features high ceilings, farmhouse chic furnishings and lots of natural light. There’s outdoor seating for the warmer months and a crackling fireplace for when it gets cool. There’s also on-site accommodation that sleeps eight guests if you’re looking for a cute place to stay in Milton with your family or friends.

So, pack up your car, hit the road and venture down south for a few days of fresh, clear air, beautiful beaches and delicious food. And be sure to stop by the haus.

