Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre

People have been enjoying the mineral-rich, naturally filtered and heated waters here since 1895. These days, however, an impressive complex has grown up around the hot spring including an Olympic-sized pool, children’s “hydroplay” area, a wellness centre, gym, and a day spa attached to the artesian baths. If you’ve got kids, but you’re looking to a getaway with a few perks for the grownups, there’s plenty to give the sprogs a fun day out, before you stick ‘em in front of a Pepper Pig DVD so you can escape for a massage and a relaxing soak in the blissfully warm waters. Best of all, adult admission is just $9 and the whole family gets in for $28.50, although spa treatments are extra.