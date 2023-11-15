Sydney
Nashdale Lane

  • Travel
Nashdale Lane is a vineyard and cellar door in regional New South Wales

Set among the rolling, vine-studded hills behind Orange and home to a dreamy Cellar Door housed in a repurposed apple-packing shed, Nashdale Lane has become one of the most visited vineyards in the region.

If you’re visiting Orange, it’s worth making time for an afternoon wine tasting – with prices per person starting at $10.

For wine fans keen to really get amongst it, Nashdale Lane is home to two elevated glamping tents – each home to a four-poster queen-sized bed, well-equipped kitchen and an alfresco deck complete with BBQ and far-reaching views across the vineyards. You’d be hard pressed to find a spot for a fireside vino with lower food miles.

Looking for a NSW getaway? Here are our favourite spots near Sydney.

Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
Nashdale Lane
Nashdale
Australia
2800
Contact:
View Website
