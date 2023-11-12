Sydney
Timeout

Sierra Escape

  1. tiny house at sierra escape mudgee
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. view from sierra escape mudgee
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. tiny house at sierra escape mudgee
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. tiny house at sierra escape mudgee
    Photograph: Supplied
  5. person in outdoor bath at sunset at sierra escape mudgee
    Photograph: Supplied
  6. yoga deck at sierra escape mudgee
    Photograph: Supplied
  7. glamping tent at night at sierra escape mudgee
    Photograph: Supplied
  8. woman overlooking the valley from sierra escape infinity pool
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Camp in the bush without foregoing comfort at this luxe glamping spot

Emphasis should be placed on ‘escape’ here – the dirt road from the centre of Mudgee means it's a bit out of the way – but the journey is a small tradeoff for its secluded location. Wildlife around the camp is abundant: small green tree frogs hop along gravel roads, crimson rosellas perch in the trees just metres away from the tents, kangaroos bounce over fences and sheep, and llamas and cows graze in neighbouring paddocks and fields. Add in stringy bark gums, swampy marshes, dry rolling hills and an abundance of bush flowers, and it’s a little bush world away from Sydney.

Since opening in 2017 with Mudgee's first glamping tent, the remote idyll has evolved from a one tent set-up to a multi award-winning retreat, now home to five luxury glamping tents, a swimming pool formed from a reclaimed shipping container and a sprawling outdoor yoga deck.

The most recent addition to the Sierra Escape offering is a spectacular tiny house complete with floor to ceiling windows, designer kitchen and an outdoor bathtub perfectly positioned for a sunset soak.

Days at Sierra Escape can be spent exploring the nearby town of Mudgee, but once you’ve settled in, we suspect you’ll find it difficult to leave.

Keen to get out of the city but don't have time for a weekender? Check out our best day trips from Sydney.

Written by
Jordi Kretchmer

Details

Address:
1345 Lower Piambong Rd
Piambong
2850
Contact:
View Website
Price:
From $450
