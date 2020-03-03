The best day trips from Sydney

This quaint spot is the South Coast getaway for people who live on the South Coast, and being locally adored is always a good sign. It’s basically a two-for-one holiday: the salty-fresh sea breeze floating up to the sprawling green hills makes you feel like you’re in a small country town and a forgotten seaside village in the same breath. There’s incredible baked goods to be found at the Berry Sourdough Café and Milkwood Bakery (run by the same carb masters) and you’ll find unusual bottles of plonk at the almost-too-cool Justin Lill Wines & the Berry Bottleshop. If fancier eats are in order, Queen St Eatery is an elegant little restaurant on Berry’s main drag executing the classics with style. A generous plate of prawns grilled in their shells carry a whisper of aniseed from the Pernod flambe, and the herbal spiciness of a proper Café de Paris butter on a minute steak is balanced by a crunchy nest of wafer-thin fries. If you’re ready to burn some energy, the three-hour return hike to the stunning plateau of the Drawing Room Rocks is always a winner. Looking to stay the night? Plan a long simmer in a balcony bath with sightlines out to the ocean at the stunning Mount Hay Retreat.

How far? 138km

Get there by car on a two-hour drive that’ll take you past some gorgeous ocean cliffs – stop off at the Kiama Blowhole on the way, or take your pick of other South Coast adventures.