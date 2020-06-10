Where to eat oysters along the NSW South Coast's oyster trail
Shuck, slurp, repeat – that's the delicious routine you can expect when you visit the state's most fertile oyster estuaries
Bivalves and bubbly are a classic pairing, but enjoying oysters needn’t be a fancy affair. Most of the oysters being shucked at high-end Sydney restaurants were grown just a few hours away. And if you jump in a car and head down the coast – it's roughly a four-hour spin – there are plenty of places to enjoy farm-fresh oysters that were pulled out of the water just that morning – no airs and graces required.
The stretch of NSW coastline from Nowra down to the Victorian border makes for particularly good eating, with dozens of growers producing delicious Sydney rocks, Pacifics and even some native Angasi flat oysters. Here are five worthwhile places to slurp down a dozen, often while sitting next to – or even floating on – the water. At some of these spots you can buy premium oysters at wholesale prices, so we suggest packing an esky. And maybe putting a bottle of something sparkling in the fridge for later.
RECOMMENDED: Explore the Sapphire Coast on this three-day hike through Ben Boyd National Park.
Jim Wild’s Oysters
Not far from Nowra, at this farm and oyster shack you can dine riverside, overlooking the very same waters that provided your meal. Jim and wife Robyn have been growing oysters for more than 40 years, and serving them to local and international visitors along with a yarn and shucking good show (Jim, who favours colourful Hawaiian shirts, is a former world champion oyster shucker). They serve rock and Pacific oysters, both raw and cooked, as well as locally-caught prawns. 2/170 Greens Rd, Greenwell Point, NSW 2540; (02) 4447 1498; facebook.com/JimWildsOysterService
Clyde River Oyster Tasting Kayak Tour
Get a close-up view of a working oyster farm from the water during this two-hour kayak tour along the Clyde River estuary in Bateman’s Bay. You’ll paddle past racks of growing oysters and stop at the Oyster Shed on Wray Street to meet the farmers, learn how the bivalves are grown, and then sample some freshly shucked ones — all while floating on the water. The tours run daily with a minimum of four participants, and cost $85 per person ($65 for children). 10-2 Wray St, Batemans Bay NSW 2536; 1300 001 060; regionx.com.au/package/oyster-coast-clyde-river-tour
Narooma Bridge Seafoods
The Narooma Oyster Festival was cancelled this year but you can still sample the area’s briny bivalves at this pierside fishmongers. It’s little more than a boatshed next to the highway, but it’s the perfect place to fill your esky with cheap-as-chips unopened oysters (and fish, prawns and lobsters) to enjoy later. Or get a dozen shucked and eat them outside with your legs dangling over the pier. Who says shellfish needs to be fancy? North side of the Narooma Bridge, Princes Hwy, Narooma NSW 2546; (02) 4476 1586; facebook.com/Narooma-Bridge-Seafoods-384726911665737
Wapengo Rocks Wild Organic Oysters
Shane Buckley's award-winning, certified organic rock oysters are grown in a pristine lake in Mimosa Rocks National Park on the far south coast. They’re usually supplied directly to restaurants but call ahead and you can visit Shane at the farm shed to get the good stuff straight from the source. His harvesting season usually runs from October through July. Wapengo Lake Rd, Wapengo, NSW 2550; 0408 866 211; wapengorocks.com.au
Tathra Oysters
Visit the retail store from November to June to buy award-winning Sydney rock oysters, also grown in Mimosa Rocks National Park. These are the same oysters served at Bennelong, Saint Peter, Cafe Sydney and Rockpool Bar and Grill – only fresher and at a fraction of the price. 1 Reservoir St, Tathra, NSW 2551; 0429 941 453; tathraoysters.com.au
Wet a line
Where to go fishing in Sydney
The sun is bursting with the day’s final rays, a whiff of salty sea breeze is cutting through the city buzz, and you’ve got a truckload of bait, tackle, lines and lures: it’s time to go fishing. We’ve found seaside, lakeside and riverside spots where land-based anglers can wet a line, dive and forage for sea prizes, or mix it up and fish from a tinny.