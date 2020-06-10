Where to eat oysters along the NSW South Coast's oyster trail

Bivalves and bubbly are a classic pairing, but enjoying oysters needn’t be a fancy affair. Most of the oysters being shucked at high-end Sydney restaurants were grown just a few hours away. And if you jump in a car and head down the coast – it's roughly a four-hour spin – there are plenty of places to enjoy farm-fresh oysters that were pulled out of the water just that morning – no airs and graces required.

The stretch of NSW coastline from Nowra down to the Victorian border makes for particularly good eating, with dozens of growers producing delicious Sydney rocks, Pacifics and even some native Angasi flat oysters. Here are five worthwhile places to slurp down a dozen, often while sitting next to – or even floating on – the water. At some of these spots you can buy premium oysters at wholesale prices, so we suggest packing an esky. And maybe putting a bottle of something sparkling in the fridge for later.

