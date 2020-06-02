The best Hunter Valley wine tours

As of June 1, tours and tastings at cellar doors, breweries and distilleries are once again permitted. So, if you've been hankering for a drop of crisp Sauvignon Blanc straight from the source or you just want to finally know what the hell tannins are, it’s high time to went on a wine tour.

And in NSW, the Hunter Valley is the place to do it. There are more than 150 wineries dotted over the rolling green hills of the region, and collectively they’ve accumulated 180 years of experience in growing, smooshing and fermenting grapes to make our favourite reds and whites.

When you’re back home, you can use your new wine knowledge to assess the best spots to drink natural wine in Sydney, or suggest pairing combinations at these places serving cheese platters with your wine. But first, explore the Hunter and pretend you’re a sommelier at these wine tours in the Valley.